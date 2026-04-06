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Home > Regionals News > Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?

Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?

Sathankulam custodial deaths: Madurai court awards death penalty to 9 policemen for killing father-son duo during Covid lockdown

Sathankulam custodial deaths: Madurai court awards death penalty to 9 policemen. (Photo: X)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Madurai court awards death penalty to 9 policemen. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 6, 2026 19:46:50 IST

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Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?

In what is likely to be remembered as one of the most important rulings of the Indian judiciary on custodial violence, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai on April 6 sentenced nine policemen guilty in the 2020 Sathankulam murder case involving the killing of a father-son duo to the death penalty.

A case that caused national outrage at a time when the nation was under a stringent lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has now come to be categorized as a “rarest of rare” offense.

Court Says “A Rarest Case of Abuse of Power”

While pronouncing the death penalty, Judge G Muthukumaran said that this is a rarest case where individuals who have been assigned the task of safeguarding the law resorted to gross misconduct in abusing their power. He added that the victims had absolutely no criminal record and had been subject to extremely barbaric treatment at the hands of the accused policemen.

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Besides imposing the capital punishment, the court also ordered the convict policemen to pay a compensation of Rs 1.40 crore in favor of the victims’ family.

What Took Place During the Lockdown?

This event took place in June 19, 2020, during the countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Jayaraj P, a trader, and his son Bennix J were arrested by the police in the Thoothukudi District of Tamil Nadu on allegations of violating lockdown regulations by keeping their mobile store open past permissible hours.

The pair was brought to the Sathankulam police station, where, based on the testimony of the police and eyewitnesses, they were severely beaten overnight. The arrest was carried out on account of minor violations associated with the lockdown period, such as defiance of public order and interference with police duties.

However, the incident escalated into a tragedy when Bennix died on June 22, while Jayaraj died the very next day. The post-mortem examinations conducted later confirmed that both died due to excessive physical torture.

Evidence of Brutality and Attempt to Cover Up

The court relied heavily on medical reports and witness accounts, which pointed to extreme custodial torture. The judge rejected claims by the defence that the injuries were self-inflicted or linked to pre-existing health conditions.

During the investigation, a woman constable’s testimony became crucial, as she reportedly confirmed that the duo had been assaulted through the night. Investigators also found evidence suggesting attempts to destroy crucial proof, including the deletion of CCTV footage from the police station.

The court noted that the injuries were “unnatural” and directly led to the deaths, firmly establishing the case as murder.

From State Probe to CBI Investigation

Following public outrage, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case and observed a prima facie case of murder. Concerns over tampering of evidence led to the transfer of the probe from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI later arrested multiple police personnel and filed charges under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy. Over 100 witnesses were examined during the trial, which spanned nearly five years.

One of the accused died during the trial due to Covid-19, while the remaining nine were ultimately found guilty.

‘Rarest of Rare’ Crime Shocks Conscience

During sentencing, the prosecution argued that the case shocked the collective conscience of society, highlighting the severity of human rights violations involved. The brutality inflicted on the victims, including allegations of extreme physical abuse, reinforced the demand for the highest punishment.

Agreeing with the prosecution, the court described the incident as a “cold-blooded” act and a clear misuse of power, warranting the death penalty.

Sathankulam horror: A Case That Sparked Nationwide Outrage

The Sathankulam custodial deaths had triggered widespread protests across India, with citizens, activists, and political leaders demanding justice. The case became a symbol of police excesses and raised serious questions about custodial practices and accountability within law enforcement.

Six years later, the court’s verdict is being seen as a significant moment in the fight against custodial violence, sending a strong message about accountability and the rule of law.

While the verdict cannot undo the loss suffered by the family, it marks a crucial step in delivering justice. The case stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked authority and the urgent need for systemic reforms to prevent custodial abuse in the future.

The Sathankulam case will likely remain one of the most defining examples in India’s legal history, highlighting both the brutality of custodial violence and the long road to justice.

ALSO READ: Who Are SDM Jyoti Maurya And Alok Maurya? What Was The Controversy Behind Their 2.5-Year Legal Battle And Why The Couple Has Reunited Now

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Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?
Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?
Sathankulam ‘Cold-Blooded’ Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Awards Death Sentence To All 9 Police Officers- What Happened To The Father-Son Duo?
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