Who Are SDM Jyoti Maurya And Alok Maurya? What Was The Controversy Behind Their 2.5-Year Legal Battle And Why The Couple Has Reunited Now

The prolonged legal dispute between Uttar Pradesh PCS officer Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Maurya is nearing its end, with both sides moving to withdraw cases from court. The matter, which remained in the spotlight since 2023, is now being settled after a mutual agreement between the couple.

Legal proceedings are underway to withdraw cases from courts in Prayagraj, including matters that had reached the Allahabad High Court.

From Allegations To Settlement

The dispute had escalated with serious allegations from both sides, leading to multiple cases. Alok Maurya had filed for maintenance, while Jyoti Maurya had approached the court seeking divorce.

The case drew widespread public attention, extending beyond legal circles and triggering debates on social and personal issues. Over time, both sides engaged in legal battles across different courts before deciding to resolve the matter amicably.

Decision Taken For Children’s Future

According to Alok Maurya, the decision to end the dispute was taken keeping their children’s future in mind. The couple has now chosen to move forward, stepping away from prolonged litigation.

At present, Jyoti Maurya is posted as ADM (Administration) in Ghaziabad, where their daughters are living and studying. Alok Maurya continues to work in the Panchayati Raj department in Prayagraj and is preparing for competitive examinations.

The development marks a significant turn in a case that had remained one of the most widely discussed personal disputes in Uttar Pradesh.

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