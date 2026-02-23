LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

In Bengaluru, one of the accused has denied the gang-rape charges and filed a counter-complaint. He alleged that the woman behaved in a friendly and overly familiar manner at the Valentine’s Day party and later asked him for a drop around 4 am.

Accused man claps back, alleges extortion (Images: X)
Accused man claps back, alleges extortion (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 23, 2026 18:20:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

A serious and troubling incident has come to light in Bengaluru after a 19-year-old college student accused two men of drugging and gang-raping her at a private villa during a Valentine’s Day party. Police are investigating the case.

At the same time, they are also looking into a counter-complaint filed by one of the accused men, who has denied the allegations and claimed he was being extorted.

Accused Claims Extortion

According to the accused man’s version, the woman behaved in a very friendly and overly familiar manner during the party. He claimed she shared her personal problems with him and tried to get close, but he did not encourage her and kept his distance. He said the gathering ended around 4 am, and she asked him to drop her home. During the drive, he alleged that she described herself as a “sugar baby” looking for a “sugar daddy” and asked if he could introduce her to potential contacts.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that He further claimed that after he dropped her, he later saw social media posts where she accused him and another man of sexual assault. He alleged that he then began receiving threatening calls from the woman and another person posing as a journalist, demanding money to settle the matter and warning that defamatory content would be aired if he did not pay. Based on this, he filed his own FIR on February 21, accusing them of extortion.

Woman Alleges Drugging and Gang-Rape

However, the woman has given a completely different account to the police. The first-year college student, originally from Tamil Nadu and living in a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru, said she met one of the accused, Dixon Sando (21), on Instagram in January and had been in touch with him regularly.

According to reports, she told police that on the night of February 14, after college and dinner with a friend, she received a call inviting her to a party at a villa in Jakkur. She went there with her friend in the early hours of February 15. At the villa, she said Dixon introduced her to another man, Nikhil (35).

In her complaint, she alleged that the two men forced her to take a pink-coloured tablet, after which she felt dizzy and partly unconscious. She said she was then taken to a room and sexually assaulted repeatedly while she was unable to resist. She also claimed she was threatened and warned not to report the matter. Later, she said she was dropped near a mall.

She sought medical treatment on February 17 and later filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli Police Station. Police have registered an FIR under sections related to sexual assault, gang-rape and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Investigators say both complaints are being examined carefully, and CCTV and forensic evidence are being reviewed to find out what really happened.

Also Read: Pune Woman Techie Sprays Chemical On 75-Year-Old Grandmother To Rob Her, Police Uncover Past Gold Thefts Targeting Elderly Relatives

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newslatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000

Lucknow Horror: Vardhman Pathology Owner Shot Dead With Rifle by 19-Year-Old Son, Body Chopped Up and Stuffed in Blue Drum at Home

‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’: Hindu Students Form Human Chain to Protect Muslim Classmates Outside Sealed Mosque At Lucknow University – Watch

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Election Commission Of India Releases Final Tamil Nadu Voter List After SIR Drive; 27.53 Lakh Added, 4.23 Lakh Removed, Total Electors At 5.6 Crore; Check Here, voters.eci.gov.in

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’
Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’
Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’
Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

QUICK LINKS