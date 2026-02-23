Shocking Twist In Bengaluru Rape Case, Accused Alleges Extortion, Claims 19-Year-Old Described Herself As A ‘Sugar Baby’ Seeking ‘Sugar Daddy’

A serious and troubling incident has come to light in Bengaluru after a 19-year-old college student accused two men of drugging and gang-raping her at a private villa during a Valentine’s Day party. Police are investigating the case.

At the same time, they are also looking into a counter-complaint filed by one of the accused men, who has denied the allegations and claimed he was being extorted.

Accused Claims Extortion

According to the accused man’s version, the woman behaved in a very friendly and overly familiar manner during the party. He claimed she shared her personal problems with him and tried to get close, but he did not encourage her and kept his distance. He said the gathering ended around 4 am, and she asked him to drop her home. During the drive, he alleged that she described herself as a “sugar baby” looking for a “sugar daddy” and asked if he could introduce her to potential contacts.

Reports say that He further claimed that after he dropped her, he later saw social media posts where she accused him and another man of sexual assault. He alleged that he then began receiving threatening calls from the woman and another person posing as a journalist, demanding money to settle the matter and warning that defamatory content would be aired if he did not pay. Based on this, he filed his own FIR on February 21, accusing them of extortion.

Woman Alleges Drugging and Gang-Rape

However, the woman has given a completely different account to the police. The first-year college student, originally from Tamil Nadu and living in a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru, said she met one of the accused, Dixon Sando (21), on Instagram in January and had been in touch with him regularly.

According to reports, she told police that on the night of February 14, after college and dinner with a friend, she received a call inviting her to a party at a villa in Jakkur. She went there with her friend in the early hours of February 15. At the villa, she said Dixon introduced her to another man, Nikhil (35).

In her complaint, she alleged that the two men forced her to take a pink-coloured tablet, after which she felt dizzy and partly unconscious. She said she was then taken to a room and sexually assaulted repeatedly while she was unable to resist. She also claimed she was threatened and warned not to report the matter. Later, she said she was dropped near a mall.

She sought medical treatment on February 17 and later filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli Police Station. Police have registered an FIR under sections related to sexual assault, gang-rape and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Investigators say both complaints are being examined carefully, and CCTV and forensic evidence are being reviewed to find out what really happened.

