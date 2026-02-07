LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He 'Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate'

Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He ‘Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate’

A 25-year-old man died after falling into an uncovered pit during road work in West Delhi’s Janakpuri. Delhi Police arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati for alleged negligence.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 18:56:09 IST

Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He 'Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate'

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man who died after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit dug during road work in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

According to police, the pit was allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board and left open without any safety measures. The victim, identified as Kamal, was riding his motorcycle when he fell into the pit late at night. Police said the sub-contractor was informed about the accident but failed to take any action to help the injured man.

Contractor Informed but No Action Taken

The investigation revealed that a family passing by noticed Kamal falling into the pit and immediately informed the security guard present nearby. The guard then informed sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati at 12:22 AM. Police said Rajesh reached the spot but did not check the pit or arrange for help. “Rajesh came to the scene but did not investigate the pit,” police stated.

The incident took place near B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg. The FIR clearly mentions that there were no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements at the site. It also stated that no security guard had been deployed and the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety precautions.

Deep Pit Found at the Spot

When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle lying inside the pit. The pit was described as being around 20 feet long, 13 feet wide and about 14 feet deep. It had been dug in the middle of the road as part of ongoing road work.

With the help of the fire brigade, the injured man was pulled out of the pit and rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle. However, doctors later informed the police that “the patient brought by PCR has been declared brought dead.”

Man Declared Brought Dead

Quoting the medical report, the FIR said, “Patient was brought to ER in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an alleged history of being found roadside near Joginder Singh Marg at around 08:00 am. Injury details include a grazed abrasion over the epigastric region, and the patient was brought in dead.”

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 6:56 PM IST
Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He ‘Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate’

QUICK LINKS