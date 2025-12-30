‘Suffered Vomiting And Diarrhoea’: 32 People Fall Ill Due To Suspected Water Contamination In Indore

Indore Water Contamination Case: At least 32 people have fallen ill due to suspected water contamination in a locality of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, prompting the administration to collect drinking water samples for testing, officials said on Tuesday. A local councillor claimed that an 80-year-old man from the affected area died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, the district administration has not yet officially confirmed the death.

According to Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, patients admitted over the past few days complained of symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming drinking water supplied to their homes. The affected residents said the illness began after drinking water sourced from the Narmada River and distributed through municipal tap connections in the area.

Water Samples Collected, Results Awaited

Officials confirmed that drinking water samples have been collected from Bhagirathpura and sent for laboratory testing. The test reports are expected within 48 hours, after which the exact cause of the contamination will be determined.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the administration would comment further once the test results are available.

CM Orders Immediate Medical Care

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Indore administration to ensure timely and quality treatment for all affected patients. Health officials said the situation is being closely monitored to prevent further cases.

Indore meets its water requirements through the Narmada River, with water supplied to the city from Jalud in neighbouring Khargone district via municipal pipelines. Authorities are examining whether any disruption or contamination occurred during distribution.

