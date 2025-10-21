LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky anthony albanese Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

At CM Siddaramaiah’s Puttur event in Dakshina Kannada, overcrowding and delayed food distribution caused a stampede-like situation, leaving 10 women hospitalised due to dehydration and hypoglycaemia. All affected are now stable.

Siddaramaiah’s Puttur event in Dakshina Kannada. (Photo: X/Siddaramaiah)
Siddaramaiah’s Puttur event in Dakshina Kannada. (Photo: X/Siddaramaiah)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 21, 2025 00:41:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

A stampede-like scene was witnessed during a public event presided over by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Puttur on Monday, when ten women were hospitalised with suspected hypoglycaemia and dehydration. The situation was witnessed amidst the slow pace of food and gift distribution that resulted in panic and turnstile anxiety at the venue.

The function, named Ashoka Jana Mana, was conducted by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai at the Puttur Taluk Stadium to hand over clothes, utensils, and Diwali gifts to citizens. Authorities stated that almost one lakh people gathered there, much more than the stadium capacity of about 20,000, causing extreme overpopulation, choking, and chaos.

Hospitalised victims

Health officials confirmed that three women needed IV fluids while seven others were given treatment as outpatients and subsequently discharged. They have hospitalised Yogita (20), Sabha Madavu (20), Amina Patrakodi (56), Netravati Irde (37), Lilavati Kadaba (50), Vasanti Balnad (53), Kusuma (62), Ratnavati Perigeri (67), Afila Patrakodi (20), and Snehaprabha (41). All are currently stable.



Police and physicians attributed the causes of the fainting episodes and dehydration among spectators as a mixture of crowd surges, excessive humidity, poor ventilation, and slow food delivery. Citizens reported scenes of chaos as individuals fought to reach drinking water while waiting in long lines for gifts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had left the venue when the incident happened. Organisers of the event later regretted the situation and promised measures would be put in place to prevent such accidents in future events.

Wounds of Karur stampede 

This is just a month after the Karur stampede at an actor-turned-politician Vijay-led political rally, which resulted in 41 fatalities, and raised concerns once again about crowd control in India during mass events.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 12:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dakshina Kannada newssiddaramaiahSiddaramaiah Puttur Eventstampede

RELATED News

Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

‘Why Spend On Diyas For Diwali?’ Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, VHP Says ‘Go Celebrate Christmas In Vatican’

No Diwali For TVK: Vijay Says His Heart Is Shattered, Urges TVK To Honour Karur Victims In Silence

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

LATEST NEWS

Daniel Naroditsky Cause Of Death Under Scanner: What Really Happened To The Chess Prodigy?

Florida attorney general issues subpoenas to Roblox over child safety

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

Numerology Horoscope Today, October 21, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Should Focus On Prioritizing Small Tasks

Donald Trump Meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese At White House, Signs Rare Earths Deal To Challenge China’s Global Supply

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

US business lobby urges Trump to end new curbs on exports to China

Cyber defenders sound the alarm as F5 hack exposes broad risks

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Netflix's ad, gaming bets in focus as investors seek clarity on pay-off

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised
Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised
Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised
Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised
QUICK LINKS