Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

A stampede-like scene was witnessed during a public event presided over by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Puttur on Monday, when ten women were hospitalised with suspected hypoglycaemia and dehydration. The situation was witnessed amidst the slow pace of food and gift distribution that resulted in panic and turnstile anxiety at the venue.

The function, named Ashoka Jana Mana, was conducted by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai at the Puttur Taluk Stadium to hand over clothes, utensils, and Diwali gifts to citizens. Authorities stated that almost one lakh people gathered there, much more than the stadium capacity of about 20,000, causing extreme overpopulation, choking, and chaos.

Hospitalised victims

Health officials confirmed that three women needed IV fluids while seven others were given treatment as outpatients and subsequently discharged. They have hospitalised Yogita (20), Sabha Madavu (20), Amina Patrakodi (56), Netravati Irde (37), Lilavati Kadaba (50), Vasanti Balnad (53), Kusuma (62), Ratnavati Perigeri (67), Afila Patrakodi (20), and Snehaprabha (41). All are currently stable.







Police and physicians attributed the causes of the fainting episodes and dehydration among spectators as a mixture of crowd surges, excessive humidity, poor ventilation, and slow food delivery. Citizens reported scenes of chaos as individuals fought to reach drinking water while waiting in long lines for gifts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had left the venue when the incident happened. Organisers of the event later regretted the situation and promised measures would be put in place to prevent such accidents in future events.

Wounds of Karur stampede

This is just a month after the Karur stampede at an actor-turned-politician Vijay-led political rally, which resulted in 41 fatalities, and raised concerns once again about crowd control in India during mass events.

