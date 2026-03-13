Surat Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Choked To Death By Younger Son And Elder Daughter-in-Law For Opposing Affair, Body Stuffed In Gunny Bag And Dumped Near Temple

A murder case has been reported in Surat in which a 55 year old woman was allegedly murdered by her own family members after she resisted an illegal relationship in the house. The police claimed that the victim, Hamida Khatun was choked to death by her younger son Parvez, her sister-in-law Shabana, and her father Firoz Alam. Investigators tell it that Parvez had been engaged in an extra-marital affair with Shabana, the wife of his elder brother. It is said that the relationship caused a lot of disputes in the family, particularly when Hamida vehemently disagreed with it. Family issues and money complications were also contributing factors to the situation and this finally caused the accused to plot the murder.

The police investigation said that the three men had strangled Hamida Khatun inside their house on March 10. The body was retained in the dwelling until the next day after which it was transported to a plastic sack and thrown away close to a temple to cover the murder. Parvez even went to the police station and lodged a missing persons complaint in an attempt to deceive the investigators that his mother had gone to the market to purchase clothes and had not been back. Things however took a new twist when a body tied to a sack was found and the Surat Crime Branch started an investigation. The victim was strangled to death with her hands and legs tied and officers identified her.

In the investigation, the detectives found crucial leads that could put the family at the center of the crime. A rope like the one they used to bind the hands and legs of the victim was found in the house and this is suspicious. Inconsistencies in the statements of Parvez and Shabana were also identified when they were questioned with police. After extended questioning, the two later on admitted to the murder. In the meantime, Firoz Alam escaped to Patna, though he was subsequently caught at the railway station with the assistance of technical surveillance and the Bihar Special Task Force. The footage of CCTV allegedly showed him with the sack with the body. All the three accused are currently in the police custody and a legal process initiated as the investigation goes on.

