‘Take Care, Look After My ..’: Hyderabad YouTuber Komali Commits Suicide After Argument With Ex-Boyfriend, Had Texted Mother Before Extreme Step

A late-night message filled with love and concern is now at the heart of a heartbreaking tragedy. Young YouTuber Komali was found hanging at her residence just hours after sending a final text to her mother in Kuwait that read, “I love you mummy so much… Jagratha. Thammudini baaga chusuko,” a plea asking her to take care and look after the younger brother.

Police said the message was sent at 1:34 am, saying, “I love you mummy so much. Jagratha. Thammudini baaga chusuko (Take care of younger brother).” by morning, the devastating news had unfolded, leaving family and friends in shock. When Komali’s phone was switched off, her mother contacted her friend Manasa and asked her to check on her.

Komali’s Three Year Relationship Ended a Year Ago

Komali had been living at her uncle’s residence in Manikonda’s Chitarapuri Colony while pursuing a BSc at Malla Reddy University and creating YouTube content part-time.

During this time, she met Akhil Reddy, a software professional and fellow YouTuber. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship that lasted nearly three years before the two parted ways about a year ago due to personal differences.

Police Probe Komali Death After Reported Breakup Distress

Police said Komali had earlier attempted suicide but was rescued in time by her family. Investigators stated that she had recently contacted Akhil, and the conversation reportedly escalated into an argument. Following the exchange, she was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence on Monday.

Upon receiving information, Raidurgam police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

