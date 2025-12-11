Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Killed By Girlfriend’s Family With Cricket Bat, Here’s What Exactly Happened

A second-year engineering student was allegedly beaten to death by his girlfriend’s family after he was called to their home to discuss marriage in Telangana’s Sangareddy district. The shocking incident took place after months of warnings from the woman’s family, who had strongly opposed the relationship.

According to NDTV, the victim, Jyothi Sravan Sai, was a B.Tech second-year Computer Science and Engineering student at St Peter’s Engineering College in Maisammaguda. He was living in a rented room in Qutbullapur while continuing his studies. According to Ameenpur Circle Inspector Naresh, Sravan had been in a relationship with 19-year-old Sreeja, who lived in Isukabavi in Beeramguda.

Police said the couple’s relationship had been a point of conflict for a long time, as Sreeja’s family repeatedly warned Sravan to end it. Despite the opposition, the two continued seeing each other.

On the day of the incident, Sreeja’s parents reportedly contacted Sravan and asked him to visit their home to talk about the possibility of marriage. Believing the family wanted to resolve the matter, Sravan went to meet them. However, once he arrived, the situation took a violent turn.

Officials said that Sreeja’s parents, along with her mother, allegedly attacked Sravan suddenly. They used a cricket bat to beat him, causing severe injuries. He suffered serious blows to the head and fractures in his leg and ribs during the assault.

Sravan was rushed to a private hospital in Kukatpally after the attack, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Ameenpur Police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident. Investigators have recovered the cricket bat used in the assault and recorded visuals of the crime scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are now trying to determine the exact reason behind the attack and whether any additional family members played a role in the crime.