Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Two-Year-Old Son, Dies by Suicide in Medak; Police Launch Probe

A 25-year-old woman in Telangana’s Medak district allegedly killed her two-year-old son before dying by suicide while visiting her in-laws. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

Last updated: December 3, 2025 17:11:06 IST

A tragic incident unfolded in Medak district, Telangana, where a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-year-old son before dying by suicide. The incident occurred on Tuesday within the Chinnashakarampet police station limits.

 

According to officials, the woman had been residing with her parents following the recent death of her husband. “She returned to her husband’s residence for an Indiramma saree after a call from her in-laws,” said Chinnashakarampet Police. Notably, Indiramma saree is issued to beneficiaries under the Indiramma Saree Scheme, named after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was during this visit that the woman killed her son before hanging herself.

 

Police were called after her in-laws discovered their bodies, who then recovered the bodies and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. “We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” said Chinnashakarampet Police.

 

On November 1, earlier, a man died by suicide in Kulcharla village of Vikarabad district after allegedly killing his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law by attacking them with a sickle. Another daughter, who managed to escape the attack last night, is currently safe, they said. According to the police, the man, identified as Yadaiah, took his own life by hanging himself at his residence after killing his family members. Police received a dial 100 call about the incident and registered a case.

 

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the gruesome killings. A police official said, “We received a dial 100 call about the matter. A man named Yadaiah killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law with a sickle last night, and then he committed suicide by hanging. He also tried to kill his other daughter, but she escaped from him. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).” Further investigation is underway. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 5:09 PM IST
