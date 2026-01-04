LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘They Are Demons’: UP’s 5-Year-Old Kidnapped, Gang-Raped, Strangled and Thrown From 3rd Floor in Bulandshahr in Brutal Crime

A horrifying crime has shaken Bulandshahr, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her home, sexually assaulted, strangled to death, and thrown from a third-floor building in a chilling attempt to pass the murder off as an accident.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 4, 2026 23:55:07 IST

A horrifying crime has shaken Bulandshahr, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her home, sexually assaulted, strangled to death, and thrown from a third-floor building in a chilling attempt to pass the murder off as an accident. 

The brutal incident, involving two men known to the victim’s family, has sparked widespread outrage and grief, with police confirming extreme violence and deliberate efforts to destroy evidence after the crime. 

What Really Happened?

According to police, the two accused, both factory workers, were drinking and partying at the time of the crime. They were arrested later that night following a brief police encounter. Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that the post-mortem confirmed sexual assault, and the child died due to strangulation, with severe injuries found on her body. 

According to reports, the men had been consuming alcohol when they planned the attack. During questioning, they allegedly confessed that one of them proposed targeting young girls in the locality “for fun.” The two then stepped outside, noticed the child, and abducted her, the officer said. 

Accused Tried to Stage Murder as Accident

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly tried to destroy evidence by throwing the child from the third floor to make it appear accidental. However, suspicion arose after a friend of the girl’s father saw her with the two men shortly before the incident. The child’s mother later found her slippers inside the accused’s rented room, and both men fled when she questioned them. 

Police said the girl was discovered unconscious behind the building and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Bulandshahr SSP said, “Three police teams were deployed to track the suspects, who were hiding in a small under-construction colony. During the brief encounter, both men sustained bullet injuries to their legs before being arrested and sent to jail. We will ensure a speedy trial in this case.” 

Father Demands Harshest Punishment for Accused 

An FIR has been registered following a complaint by the victim’s father under Section 70(2) (gang rape) and Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 5M and 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to reports, the father said his family had been residing in the rented premises for nearly eight months and that the accused were known to them. 

Expressing shock and grief, he said they had never imagined such a heinous act would be committed against a five-year-old, adding that the accused were “not human, but demons” who deserve the strictest possible punishment.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 11:53 PM IST
Tags: bulandshahrcrime newsGANG RAPEmurderRape Caseup crime case

Is Pune’s MCA Stadium Set To Be The Home Ground For RR And RCB In IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS