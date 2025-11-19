LIVE TV
Two Terrorists Killed In Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri's Kamalkote Sector, Valley On High Alert

Army sources said that credible intelligence inputs had indicated the movement of a terrorist group near the LoC for the past several days.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: November 19, 2025 20:28:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In a major success for the Indian Army, two terrorists were killed early Tuesday morning while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory from the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Army sources said that credible intelligence inputs had indicated the movement of a terrorist group near the LoC for the past several days. Acting on the inputs, surveillance and area domination was intensified. Troops observed suspicious movement during the pre-dawn hours and engaged the infiltrators in a gunfight.

The infiltration bid was successfully foiled with both terrorists neutralised. Their bodies were recovered along with a large cache of arms and ammunition, including assault rifles, grenades, and other war-like stores. The identities and affiliations of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

Following the incident, security forces have launched a massive search operation in the Kamalkote and surrounding forest areas to rule out the presence of any additional infiltrators. Drone surveillance and sniffer dogs have been deployed as part of the combing operation.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the Valley with particular focus on LoC-facing villages and infiltration-prone zones. Army, BSF, and J&K Police have increased night patrols and surveillance in areas including Kupwara, Gurez, and Keran sectors.

Officials say that Pakistan-based terror handlers have been attempting to push infiltrators ahead of winter snowfall, which blocks mountain passes. Several similar bids have been foiled in recent weeks.

The successful operation is being seen as a major boost to ongoing counter-terror efforts amid heightened alert across Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Army officers have praised the alertness of the troops deployed along the LoC.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 8:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS