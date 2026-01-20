Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Of Five, Including Two Teen Sons, Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds In Head

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking and tragic scene was discovered on Tuesday morning in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. UP Police found the bodies of five members of a family inside a room in Kaushik Vihar colony under the Sarsawa police station area. All of them had gunshot wounds to the head, and the discovery sent shockwaves through the neighbour hood.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Rathi, his wife Ajanta, his mother Vidyawati, and their two sons Kartik and Dev. Police said all five bodies were lying inside the same room. Three loaded pistols were recovered from near Ashok’s body, raising serious questions about what exactly happened inside the house.

Uttar Pradesh Police say they found the bodies in a room

As per reports, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said police received information early in the morning. “We got a call about the discovery of five bodies in a room of their house,” he said. Senior officers including DIG Abhishek Singh and SP Rural Sagar Jain of Uttar Pradesh police reached the spot along with a forensic team.

According to police, all the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and the shots appeared to have been fired from close range. Officials said they were checking whether the pistols recovered from the room were licensed or illegal. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to understand the sequence of events.

Uttar Pradesh Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched

According to reports, police said Ashok Rathi had recently been appointed as a land surveyor on compassionate grounds after his father’s death and was posted in Nakur tehsil. His two sons, Kartik and Dev, were students studying in classes 10 and 11. Investigators are also looking into possible family or financial stress, however nothing has been confirmed so far.

The house has been sealed and all five bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. UP Police said it was too early to conclude whether the case involved murder, suicide, or a combination of both. “Every angle is being examined,” an officer said.

Neighbours said the family mostly kept to themselves and nothing unusual was noticed in recent days. Many residents were seen gathered outside the house, struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

There have been similar cases of entire families being found dead, like the 2018 Burari deaths in Delhi, where 11 members of a family were found hanging inside their home. Many similar cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh as well.

