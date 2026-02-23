UP Road Mishap: Etawah Biker Hit By Car After Skidding On Gravel Left Behind Post Road Work, Netizens Express Outrage Over Absence Of Warning Signs And Barricades | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing video from Etawah has reignited concerns over poor road maintenance and civic negligence after a motorcyclist narrowly survived a near-fatal crash allegedly caused by loose gravel left on a busy stretch.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the biker losing control after his two-wheeler skidded on stones reportedly dumped following nearby construction work. With no warning signs or barricades in place, the rider fell onto the road, only to be run over seconds later by a car approaching from the opposite direction.

Despite the horrifying visuals, the motorcyclist survived and was seen moving away from the spot with injuries.

Near-Miss Raises Serious Safety Questions

The incident occurred early Monday. Eyewitness accounts online suggest the gravel had been lying unattended for days. Social media users pointed out that the consequences could have been far more tragic had a heavy vehicle been passing instead of a car.

Many highlighted the absence of basic safety measures such as caution boards or diversion markers, calling it a glaring lapse in public safety standards.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The footage has triggered massive backlash online. One user commended the biker’s presence of mind, noting that he immediately gestured to the car driver that the accident was not their fault. Others questioned who would be accountable if the crash had turned fatal.

Several locals claimed repeated complaints had been made about the hazardous stretch but alleged that no corrective action was taken. “Accidents are happening again and again at this spot. Who will take responsibility?” one comment read.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on civic accountability and the urgent need for stricter monitoring of roadwork safety protocols.

