UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group | Video Goes VIRAL

UP's Shahjahanpur: A disturbing incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where a couple allegedly jumped from the first floor of a two-storey eatery after being confronted by members of a right-wing group. Videos of the episode have gone viral, triggering widespread outrage.

UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group (Pic Credits: X)
UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 25, 2026 13:48:56 IST

UP’s Shahjahanpur: A disturbing incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where a couple allegedly jumped from the first floor of a two-storey eatery after being confronted by members of a right-wing group. Videos of the episode have gone viral, triggering widespread outrage.

The incident reportedly took place at a pizza outlet, where the couple was present when a group entered the premises and began questioning them.

Confrontation Inside Eatery Caught On Camera

According to videos circulating on social media, the group questioned the couple, allegedly asked about their caste, and started recording them on mobile phones. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a heated argument involving the couple, the group members, and other patrons.

Moments later, the couple is seen jumping from the first floor of the building. One of the clips shows the woman lying injured on the ground before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Woman Seriously Injured, Hospitalised

Media reports said the woman sustained serious injuries due to the fall. Another video shows her being carried by locals and shifted for medical treatment. The condition of the man was not immediately clear.

Police sources said the couple panicked during the confrontation, following which they took the drastic step.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

Police said an FIR has been registered at the Kant police station based on a written complaint. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation has been initiated.

“Evidence is being collected, and statements are being recorded. The investigation will be completed at the earliest based on the facts,” police said in a statement.

The incident comes just weeks after a similar episode in Shahjahanpur, where an interfaith wedding reception was allegedly disrupted on January 13, raising fresh concerns over public safety and vigilantism in the district.

ALSO READ: Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 1:48 PM IST
