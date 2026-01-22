LIVE TV
Vijay's TVK Gets 'Whistle' Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here's Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here’s Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 22, 2026 16:00:15 IST

Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has officially been allotted the ‘whistle’ symbol by the Election Commission for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The announcement came on Thursday, giving the party a clear identity for its first major electoral outing.

In its official order, the Election Commission (EC) stated that the common symbol allotted to a party is available only for candidates the party officially fields in constituencies.

The symbol may also be available as a “free symbol” in constituencies where the party does not contest, but further use after the election is not permitted. The EC also emphasized timely submission of Forms A and B for all candidates.

The development comes shortly after TVK held its first election campaign committee meeting in Chennai to outline a manifesto focused on social justice, transparency, and inclusive growth.

On January 16, actor Vijay had constituted a 12-member committee to coordinate campaign activities across districts and constituencies. The party has pledged to build its roadmap for Tamil Nadu’s transformation across all sectors while anchoring its manifesto on the pillar of social justice.

CSK and TVK Fans going crazy

Interestingly, netizens have quickly drawn parallels between the whistle symbol and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL team. The phrase “Whistle Podu”, CSK’s official slogan, has become iconic among fans over the years, and the whistle in TVK’s symbol sparked a wave of social media posts:





One X user wrote, “So apt for summer campaigning. Along with #CSK, he can say #WhistlePodu.”



Another fan wrote in Tamil: “Kanna, Nanga TVK kum whistle poduvom, CSK kum whistle poduvom.”




A third user added: “Intha summer la namma leo paathupaaru TVK campaign ah. Whistle symbol allocated for TVK. Both TVK & CSK ku serthu whistle potralama?”




The connection has given TVK a playful yet memorable cultural hook, as CSK fans instantly recognized the similarity between the team’s beloved slogan and the party’s symbol.

With the ‘whistle’ now official, Vijay’s TVK is set to enter the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls with a symbol that not only represents the party but has already captured the imagination of fans and voters alike. Whether the CSK-inspired energy translates into political support remains to be seen as the election campaign heats up.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS