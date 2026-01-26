LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal BCB Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

A late-night food delivery mix-up at a Greater Noida housing society turned violent after an argument between a delivery agent and residents escalated into a full-blown brawl.

Videos of the Greater Noida food delivery brawl go viral on social media (Image: X/ NCMIndiaa)
Videos of the Greater Noida food delivery brawl go viral on social media (Image: X/ NCMIndiaa)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 26, 2026 16:05:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

A late-night food delivery mistake in Nimbus Society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area turned into a violent fight that shocked residents and Greater Noida food delivery brawl went viral on social media. What started as a small mix-up around 10 pm on Saturday ended up with kicks, punches and blows with sticks and rods being thrown at the society’s entrance.

You Might Be Interested In

The Greater Noida food delivery brawl began when a 20-year-old delivery agent named Rohan Kumar arrived at the society to drop off a food order. He accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong flat, and the resident who answered told him there was no order for him. However, instead of leaving, Rohan insisted and asked the resident to check again. When the flat owner said nothing was ordered, he called the security guards.

According to Vinod Kumar, SHO of Beta-2 police station, this tiny argument quickly heated up. “The person who opened the door informed him that he did not order anything. But Rohan did not leave a heated argument started between them and the delivery agent,” the SHO said, describing how tensions rose fast.

Security guards and delivery agent clash in Greater Noida food delivery brawl

As per reports, Greater Noida food delivery brawl turned physical when more security guards arrived to handle the situation. Instead of calming down, Rohan contacted his friends and asked them to come. Within minutes, four to five people arrived on two motorcycles and joined the confrontation. “Soon a fight had started between both groups,” the SHO said.

The Greater Noida food delivery brawl spilled outside near the main gate of the society and lasted for about 15 minutes. Videos widely shared online show dozens of people throwing punches and kicks, and hitting each other with sticks and rods which created panic among residents and passersby.

Four arrested after Greater Noida food delivery brawl at society

Police were not immediately informed by the society residents. When officers finally reached the scene, most of the fighters had already fled and had left behind two motorcycles. Police later used the bike number plates and CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the Greater Noida food delivery brawl who are identified as the delivery agent Rohan Kumar, and three security guards, Akash Singh (24), Abhishek Chand (19), and Rajesh Kumar (19). Police said they are continuing the investigation and trying to locate the other people who joined the fight.

Also Read: WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 4:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: fight videolatest newsviral video

RELATED News

‘Take Care In God’s Home’: Who Was Prathamesh Kadam? Marathi Reel Star Famous For Mother-Son Reels Passes Away At 26, He Died Due To…

Tina Dabi Republic Day Viral Video: Tricolour Up, Eyes on Camera, Wrong Salute? Netizens Call Out The ‘Big Mistake’, Ask Who Was The IAS Officer Saluting

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Mexico Shooting Horror: 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Gunmen Storm Football Field In Violence-Hit Guanajuato, Who Were The Armed Men?

More Than 4000 Flights Cancelled, 130,000 Homes Affected: US Gets Hit By One Of The Most Powerful Winter Storms In The Past 100 Years

LATEST NEWS

Volkswagen Unveils Tayron R-Line: Flagship SUV Features Matrix LED Headlamps And 15-Inch Infotainment Screen, Check 7-Seater SUV’s Price Here

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

BLF Chief Slams Balochistan Government For Enacting ‘Draconian’ Detention Law, Sparking Fresh Rights Outrage Across Province Amid Protests

Historic “Mother of All Deals”: EU-India Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Set for Signing

Jaya Bachchan Scolds Ministers To Their Face, Reveals Rajeev Shukla, Praises Her For Impeccable Attendance Record In Parliament: ‘Rekha Ji Used To Come Only…’

China Willing To Deepen Ties With Islamic Countries, Wang Yi Tells OIC Chief, What Is The Real Reason Behind The Move?

ISL 2025–26: Kerala Blasters Sign French Forward Kevin Yoke On Free Transfer

Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified
Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified
Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified
Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

QUICK LINKS