Viral Video: Late-Night Silly Mix-Up Turns Into Greater Noida Food Delivery Brawl In A Society, Security Guards Clash With Delivery Agent Leaving Residents Terrified

A late-night food delivery mistake in Nimbus Society in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 area turned into a violent fight that shocked residents and Greater Noida food delivery brawl went viral on social media. What started as a small mix-up around 10 pm on Saturday ended up with kicks, punches and blows with sticks and rods being thrown at the society’s entrance.

The Greater Noida food delivery brawl began when a 20-year-old delivery agent named Rohan Kumar arrived at the society to drop off a food order. He accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong flat, and the resident who answered told him there was no order for him. However, instead of leaving, Rohan insisted and asked the resident to check again. When the flat owner said nothing was ordered, he called the security guards.

Delivery boy rang doorbell of the wrong flat by mistake. Flat owner called the society security guards who assaulted the Rider. Angry Rider also called his fellow riders and after that it was free for all.pic.twitter.com/egTQ51xwxp — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 25, 2026

According to Vinod Kumar, SHO of Beta-2 police station, this tiny argument quickly heated up. “The person who opened the door informed him that he did not order anything. But Rohan did not leave a heated argument started between them and the delivery agent,” the SHO said, describing how tensions rose fast.

Security guards and delivery agent clash in Greater Noida food delivery brawl

As per reports, Greater Noida food delivery brawl turned physical when more security guards arrived to handle the situation. Instead of calming down, Rohan contacted his friends and asked them to come. Within minutes, four to five people arrived on two motorcycles and joined the confrontation. “Soon a fight had started between both groups,” the SHO said.

The Greater Noida food delivery brawl spilled outside near the main gate of the society and lasted for about 15 minutes. Videos widely shared online show dozens of people throwing punches and kicks, and hitting each other with sticks and rods which created panic among residents and passersby.

Four arrested after Greater Noida food delivery brawl at society

Police were not immediately informed by the society residents. When officers finally reached the scene, most of the fighters had already fled and had left behind two motorcycles. Police later used the bike number plates and CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the Greater Noida food delivery brawl who are identified as the delivery agent Rohan Kumar, and three security guards, Akash Singh (24), Abhishek Chand (19), and Rajesh Kumar (19). Police said they are continuing the investigation and trying to locate the other people who joined the fight.

