LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida IND vs NZ 4th T20I akash Bollywood scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Opinions on the event are sharply divided with some users calling on the authorities to intervene to protect the lives of tourists, and others expressing opinions that the vlogger was making it up or faking the encounter to gain more attention.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 26, 2026 14:28:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

One of the travel YouTubers called Soni Travelling has claimed to have been assaulted and extorted during his journey in Andhra Pradesh and the video of the incident has virally circulated social networks, with much outrage and discussion getting a wide publicity.

You Might Be Interested In

What Happened Here?

The vlogger claimed that the accident took place as he was heading to Vijayawada-Chennai and has requested a stranger to give him a ride to Guntur. In the video posted on the Internet, Soni can be seen with bruises and clearly looking in a weak state, asking people to assist her at the end of the night after the fight. A viral clip immediately felt sympathy and anger in people, and calls using social sites provoked an investigation by the police and the increased responsibility.

Watch The Viral Video

Soni in his account stated that the man rode with the money he demanded after he knew of his intentions to travel and everything became violent after he did not pay. But, in a completely different version of the story, appearing in yet another viral video online, the accused claimed he had provided Soni with shelter and had then noticed him attempting to steal 2000 rupees, which resulted in a heated exchange and a fight. This contradicting story has cast doubts on the nature of what happened and many social media users have advised against speculation especially when the evidence to prove it is not validated. 

You Might Be Interested In



This incident also led to wider discussion on social media as Soni gave inflammatory comments that South India was not a safe destination as a traveller, he advised vloggers in North India to stay out of the region, which were strongly criticised as generalisations and risky to the image of whole groups. Opinions on the event are sharply divided with some users calling on the authorities to intervene to protect the lives of tourists, and others expressing opinions that the vlogger was making it up or faking the encounter to gain more attention. An official statement by the state police is yet to be issued.

Also Read: ‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Andhra Pradesh news todayAndhra Pradesh videoAndhra Pradesh viral videosocial media viral news IndiaTravel vlogger assaulted in Andhra Pradeshwatch viral video

RELATED News

More Than 4000 Flights Cancelled, 130,000 Homes Affected: US Gets Hit By One Of The Most Powerful Winter Storms In The Past 100 Years

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

‘Congratulations To Sycophants And Infiltrator Gang’: Rohini Acharya Takes A Dig At RJD As Tejashwi Yadav Named Party’s National Working President

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid By Netflix To Scale Taipei 101? 40-Year-Old Climbs All 101 Floors Of 1,667-Foot Skyscraper Without Safety Gears

UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group | Video Goes VIRAL

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Against India? Here’s What We Know So Far

Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

Inside Nipah’s Deadly Symptoms And 91% Fatality Risk, Health Expert Says ‘No Vaccine No Cure Just Supportive Care’ As 200 People Quarantined

PlayStation Plus February Leak: Why The Internet Is Not Excited About The ‘Flagship’ Title? Fans Call It ‘Mid’ Ahead Of Release

77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

Talwiinder And Disha Patani Go Public, Exit Lollapalooza Hand-In-Hand; Watch Their Viral Romantic Moment Now

Union Budget 2026 Set To Unveil Mega Infra Push: Vande Bharat Takes Centre Stage As Railways Capex May Cross ₹3 Trillion

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Renault Duster Makes Comeback To Indian Roads With New Bold Design, Contemporary Interior And 1.2 Litre Turbo Engine, Check Price And Everything Here

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media
WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media
WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media
WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

QUICK LINKS