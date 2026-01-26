WATCH: Travel Vlogger Claims He Was ‘Extorted And Assaulted’ In Andhra Pradesh, Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

One of the travel YouTubers called Soni Travelling has claimed to have been assaulted and extorted during his journey in Andhra Pradesh and the video of the incident has virally circulated social networks, with much outrage and discussion getting a wide publicity.

What Happened Here?

The vlogger claimed that the accident took place as he was heading to Vijayawada-Chennai and has requested a stranger to give him a ride to Guntur. In the video posted on the Internet, Soni can be seen with bruises and clearly looking in a weak state, asking people to assist her at the end of the night after the fight. A viral clip immediately felt sympathy and anger in people, and calls using social sites provoked an investigation by the police and the increased responsibility.

Watch The Viral Video

Soni in his account stated that the man rode with the money he demanded after he knew of his intentions to travel and everything became violent after he did not pay. But, in a completely different version of the story, appearing in yet another viral video online, the accused claimed he had provided Soni with shelter and had then noticed him attempting to steal 2000 rupees, which resulted in a heated exchange and a fight. This contradicting story has cast doubts on the nature of what happened and many social media users have advised against speculation especially when the evidence to prove it is not validated.

Travel vlogger soni traveling got beaten up by goons while doing hitch hiking in Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/1GGtP4OnKb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 25, 2026







This incident also led to wider discussion on social media as Soni gave inflammatory comments that South India was not a safe destination as a traveller, he advised vloggers in North India to stay out of the region, which were strongly criticised as generalisations and risky to the image of whole groups. Opinions on the event are sharply divided with some users calling on the authorities to intervene to protect the lives of tourists, and others expressing opinions that the vlogger was making it up or faking the encounter to gain more attention. An official statement by the state police is yet to be issued.

