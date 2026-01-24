LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 'Help! Help!' Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams 'Koi Nahi Sunn Raha', Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

A Bengaluru woman shared a viral video claiming a naked man in a car chased her on a public street while she screamed for help. She said no one stopped to help, and the clip has sparked fresh outrage over women’s safety in the city.

A Bengaluru woman was chased by a naked man (Image: X)
A Bengaluru woman was chased by a naked man (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 16:10:15 IST

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

A scary video from Bengaluru has gone viral online. In the clip, a woman walking home from work says a naked man in a car followed her on a public road, making her fear for her safety. The woman’s voice shakes as she talks into her phone, trying to record what is happening.

In the short video, she can be heard breathing hard and crying out, “Help! Help! Bol rahi hoon, koi nahi sunn raha.” (I have been shouting help help, no one is listening to me)

The woman says the strange man was right behind her while driving, and he was calling to her from inside the car. She says, “Woh gadi ke andar hai aur mujhe bula raha tha isliye main apko help, help bol rahi thi.” She even points out that the incident happened in broad daylight and there were people on the street, but none of the bystanders came forward to help her.

Still unclear if the woman from Bengaluru viral video has complained to police

It’s not clear if she has filed a police complaint, and authorities haven’t made any official statement about the video yet. The viral clip has sparked a fresh debate about women’s safety in public spaces in Bengaluru. People on social media are calling for stronger action and protection for women who have been prone to harassment while walking alone.

The video has also prompted comments from people online about how important it is to intervene or report such incidents to authorities, so other women don’t have to go through similar fear. Even though it’s not confirmed whether the man was ever found or arrested, the incident has made many people uneasy about walking alone in the city.

Other Similar Safety Concerns Reported in Bengaluru

This incident isn’t the only one to raise safety worries. In the past, women in Bengaluru shared a video saying three men chased them near a café, leaving them “scared and traumatised.” They said the men followed them even after they got into an auto, and it took time to lose them in traffic.

There have also been cases of women being harassed or filmed without consent in public places like Church Street and Koramangala, which led to police arrests and strong comments about respecting women’s space.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:10 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

QUICK LINKS