Black Magic Or Negligence? Multiple Bikes Skid In Minutes On UP’s Amroha Road, 20 Injured; Police Clarifies As Video Goes VIRAL

Amroha Bike Slip: A brief spell of light rain on Friday morning turned a stretch of road near Wave Sugar Mill in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district into a hazard zone for two-wheeler riders. Reports said at least 12 motorcycles lost control, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Sugarcane Debris And Rain Create Slippery Road

Authorities explained that the road became dangerously slippery due to waste material from the nearby sugar mill. This byproduct, commonly used by farmers as organic fertilizer, often falls off tractor-trolleys during transport and accumulates on the road.

When rainwater mixes with the residue, it forms a slick, oil-like layer, making even slow-moving two-wheelers prone to skidding. Friday’s drizzle was sufficient to trigger multiple accidents within minutes, highlighting the recurring safety issue.

Swift Response By Sugar Mill And Police

Following reports of the accidents, Wave Sugar Mill management acted quickly. A fire brigade vehicle was deployed to spray water and remove the sugarcane debris. Meanwhile, Bachhrayun police arranged additional cleaning using a tractor-mounted water system.

After the cleanup, traffic returned to normal, with authorities confirming that roads are currently operating smoothly. Local residents, however, urged authorities to implement long-term preventive measures rather than relying on temporary fixes during rainy weather.

Viral Video Sparks Social Media Outrage

The incident gained nationwide attention after social media personality Piyush Rai shared a video showing multiple motorcycles skidding on the road within minutes. In the clip, riders are seen losing control despite moving at low speeds, prompting dramatic reactions online.

Bikes slippin & skiddin like fish on greasy griddle, all thanks to layers of sugarcane mud sludge smeared across the bitumen; visual captured by a bloke in Amroha who came have Briyani !! pic.twitter.com/rGKrfdmALf — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) January 24, 2026

Rai captioned the post, “What on earth is this! 10 motorcycles skid on the road in less than 2 minutes in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.” Netizens expressed shock and humor, with one sarcastically calling it a “real-life survival game,” while others suggested practical fixes like spreading mud or sand on slippery roads.

