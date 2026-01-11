Watch | Man Caught Defecating Inside Kattamaisamma Temple Premises In Hyderabad; Locals Demand Strict Action For ‘Indecent Act’

Tension prevailed in Hyderabad’s Malkajgiri area after a man was allegedly caught defecating inside the premises of the revered Kattamaisamma (Ammavaru) Temple at Safilguda. The incident, which occurred on the night of January 10, triggered outrage among local residents and devotees, who termed the act a serious insult to religious sentiments.

Videos purportedly showing the man inside the temple premises circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions and calls for strict punishment.

Locals intervene, purification rituals performed

According to local residents, the accused was noticed by passersby while committing the act within the temple compound. Devotees gathered at the spot soon after and performed purification rituals, stating that the sanctity of the shrine had been violated.



Locals caught a Muslim man defecating in the premises of Ammavaru Temple in Hyderabad, Telangana. They beat him, made him clean the premises, and then handed him over to the police. pic.twitter.com/6YaZRLoi7q — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) January 11, 2026







Angry crowds assembled outside the temple, raising slogans and demanding immediate action. The situation briefly turned volatile before police intervened.

Police action and arrest

Police identified the accused as Altaf (26), son of Alla Bakash, a resident of Hugeri in Bidar district, Karnataka. Officials said he unlawfully entered the temple premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of Neredmet Police Station.

A case was registered under Sections 333, 196(2), 298, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in CR No. 41/2026, relating to unlawful entry and acts intended to insult religious beliefs.

Accused remanded to judicial custody

The accused was produced before a magistrate on January 11, following which he was remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway, including verification of his background and examination of CCTV footage from the area.

Officials stressed that the probe would be conducted strictly as per law.

Heavy police deployment amid protests

Following the incident, the temple vicinity witnessed a heavy police deployment to prevent escalation and maintain public order. Authorities confirmed that adequate security arrangements remain in place as a precautionary measure.

Senior police officials urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.

BJP, pro-Hindu groups stage protest

The incident triggered strong political reactions, with BJP leaders and members of pro-Hindu organisations staging protests near the temple. Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao visited the site, alleging repeated attacks on religious places in the state and criticising the state government’s handling of such incidents.

Protesters demanded exemplary punishment for the accused, claiming that similar incidents have been reported in recent months.

Police appeal for communal harmony

Police authorities reiterated that law and order must be maintained and appealed to the public to rely only on official updates. “Any attempt to incite violence or spread rumours will invite strict action,” officials warned.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, emphasised that maintaining communal harmony remains the administration’s top priority.

