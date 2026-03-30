Who Is Chintada Ravindra? 30-Year-Old Married Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Chops Body Into 3 Parts, Stores Remains In Fridge, Burns Head; What Was His Motive? Chilling Details Revealed

Visakhapatnam: A shocking murder case from Visakhapatnam has come to light after a Navy staffer allegedly killed his lover, dismembered her body, and disposed of the remains at multiple locations. The accused later walked into a police station and confessed to the crime, revealing disturbing details.

Relationship Turns Fatal

According to police, Chintada Ravindra, a 30-year-old Navy official posted at INS Dega, had met 31-year-old Polipalli Mounika through a dating app in 2021. The two stayed in touch and often met at different places across the city, eventually developing a relationship.

A few weeks ago, Ravindra’s wife had gone to her parents’ home in Vizianagaram. Taking advantage of her absence, he called Mounika to his house on Sunday afternoon. What began as a private meeting soon turned violent.

By evening, an argument broke out between the two. Police said Ravindra allegedly suffocated Mounika during the altercation.

Brutal Crime And Disposal Of Body

After the murder, Ravindra allegedly bought a knife online and dismembered the body. During the initial investigation, police found that he separated the head, limbs, and torso.

He reportedly stored parts of the body in a refrigerator, packed some remains in a trolley bag, and took other parts to a different location where he allegedly burned them. When police reached the house, they found body parts inside the refrigerator, while some parts were still missing.

A special team has been formed to trace the remaining body parts, including the head, which is yet to be recovered.

What Was The Motive?

During questioning, Ravindra told police that Mounika had taken around Rs 3.5 lakh from him during their relationship and was allegedly threatening to expose their affair to his wife. Investigators said frequent disputes over money and threats had strained their relationship.

Police suspect the murder was premeditated, as the accused was reportedly under pressure and wanted to end the situation. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Did Mumbai Dabbawalas Halt Tiffin Services Over LPG Crisis? Here’s Why Deliveries Are Paused For 6 Days