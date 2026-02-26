LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

Mallikarjun Mutya, Karnataka ‘Walking God’, booked under POCSO after viral video allegedly shows misconduct with minor girl.

Mallikarjun Mutya, Karnataka ‘Walking God’, booked under POCSO. (Photo: X)
Mallikarjun Mutya, Karnataka ‘Walking God’, booked under POCSO. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 26, 2026 16:02:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

A self-styled godman from North Karnataka, Mallikarjun Mutya, is facing serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a viral video allegedly showed him behaving inappropriately with a minor girl in front of her parents. 

The incident, which reportedly took place at his mutt in Yadgir district, has sparked widespread public anger and prompted swift action from child rights authorities.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly took the minor girl onto his lap during a birthday celebration at the mutt and behaved in an inappropriate manner. The viral footage purportedly shows him dragging the child across a table before hugging and kissing her in the presence of others.

You Might Be Interested In

The video was reportedly recorded by a relative of the girl and later uploaded on Instagram, where it began circulating widely, triggering outrage and calls for action.

Based on a complaint filed by the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Shahapur taluk, a case has been registered at Gogi Police Station under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. Police have launched a search operation as the accused is currently absconding.



KSCPCR Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) registered a suo motu case after the video came to its attention. In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Commission Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report.

A District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) team visited the mutt at Mahal Roja village in Shahapur taluk to conduct an enquiry. Subsequently, the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) questioned the girl and her parents. The committee reportedly concluded that prima facie the accused had intentionally touched the minor inappropriately and directed that a formal complaint be lodged.

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya?

Mallikarjun Mutya, believed to be around 26–27 years old, hails from Mahal Roja (also referred to as Mahalaroja) village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, Karnataka.

Popularly known among followers as “Appaji,” he has cultivated a strong presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook over the past four years. Through devotional videos and so-called “miracle” performances, he has projected himself as a spiritual figure capable of reciting Vedic verses and offering divine guidance.

Many devotees in parts of North Karnataka reportedly regard him as a “walking god” or local deity. However, he has also faced allegations in the past from certain media outlets questioning the authenticity of his claims.

Family Denies Allegations

The accused’s family has denied all allegations, claiming that the minor girl is a distant relative and that his actions were misinterpreted. They stated that the video was recorded to capture what they described as a “moment of affection” and was later shared as a mobile status update.

According to them, the context was distorted after the clip went viral, leading to what they claim is a misunderstanding.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing. Authorities are attempting to trace the accused, who is reportedly absconding following the registration of the FIR.

The case has once again raised concerns about self-proclaimed godmen operating without scrutiny and the need for strict action in cases involving minors under the POCSO Act.

ALSO READ: Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karnatakaKarnataka godmanMallikarjun MutyaYadgir godman case

RELATED News

Delhi Shocker: Househelp, Accomplices Stage Fake ED Raid At 86-Year-Old Architect’s Home In New Friends Colony, Flees With Cash And 7 Luxury Watches

Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

‘Take Care, Look After My ..’: Hyderabad YouTuber Komali Commits Suicide After Argument With Ex-Boyfriend, Had Texted Mother Before Extreme Step

Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

Shimla Shocker: Stray Dog Escapes With 61-Year-Old Patient’s Amputated Leg From AIMSS Waste Room, Seen Running Around The Hospital With Limb In Mouth – Watch

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Jammu And Kashmir Inch Closer to Creating History Despite Mayank Agarwal’s Resilience

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

NSSNET 2026: Registration Begins for Classes 6–7 Admissions, Important Dates And Direct Link Here

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury
Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury
Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury
Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

QUICK LINKS