Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya? Karnataka ‘Walking God’ Booked Under POCSO After Kissing And Misbehaving With Minor Girl In Front Of Parents; Viral Video Triggers Fury

A self-styled godman from North Karnataka, Mallikarjun Mutya, is facing serious charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a viral video allegedly showed him behaving inappropriately with a minor girl in front of her parents.

The incident, which reportedly took place at his mutt in Yadgir district, has sparked widespread public anger and prompted swift action from child rights authorities.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly took the minor girl onto his lap during a birthday celebration at the mutt and behaved in an inappropriate manner. The viral footage purportedly shows him dragging the child across a table before hugging and kissing her in the presence of others.

The video was reportedly recorded by a relative of the girl and later uploaded on Instagram, where it began circulating widely, triggering outrage and calls for action.

Based on a complaint filed by the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Shahapur taluk, a case has been registered at Gogi Police Station under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. Police have launched a search operation as the accused is currently absconding.

🚨A self-proclaimed godman named Mallikarjun Mutya from Mahal Roja Mutt in #Karnataka‘s Yadgir district has been booked under the #POCSO Act following a viral video showing him with a minor girl.

KSCPCR Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) registered a suo motu case after the video came to its attention. In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Commission Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report.

A District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) team visited the mutt at Mahal Roja village in Shahapur taluk to conduct an enquiry. Subsequently, the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) questioned the girl and her parents. The committee reportedly concluded that prima facie the accused had intentionally touched the minor inappropriately and directed that a formal complaint be lodged.

Who Is Mallikarjun Mutya?

Mallikarjun Mutya, believed to be around 26–27 years old, hails from Mahal Roja (also referred to as Mahalaroja) village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, Karnataka.

Popularly known among followers as “Appaji,” he has cultivated a strong presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook over the past four years. Through devotional videos and so-called “miracle” performances, he has projected himself as a spiritual figure capable of reciting Vedic verses and offering divine guidance.

Many devotees in parts of North Karnataka reportedly regard him as a “walking god” or local deity. However, he has also faced allegations in the past from certain media outlets questioning the authenticity of his claims.

Family Denies Allegations

The accused’s family has denied all allegations, claiming that the minor girl is a distant relative and that his actions were misinterpreted. They stated that the video was recorded to capture what they described as a “moment of affection” and was later shared as a mobile status update.

According to them, the context was distorted after the clip went viral, leading to what they claim is a misunderstanding.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing. Authorities are attempting to trace the accused, who is reportedly absconding following the registration of the FIR.

The case has once again raised concerns about self-proclaimed godmen operating without scrutiny and the need for strict action in cases involving minors under the POCSO Act.

