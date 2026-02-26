LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi's Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

Three women were caught on CCTV allegedly stealing underwear worth Rs 10,000 from a Varanasi clothing store, with one of them reportedly serving as the president of the city’s Vyapar Mandal.

February 26, 2026 14:06:23 IST

Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

A brazenly bizarre theft came to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, where three women stole underwear worth Rs 10,000 from a clothing store in broad daylight.

What’s more shocking in the incident is that one of the women is reportedly the president of the city’s traders association.

The incident, which was recorded on the clothing store’s CCTV camera, has now gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, the incident took place on February 24 around 7 PM when the women entered the shop to buy clothing items.

However, in the video, two of the three women can be seen fetching bras from a corner stall and putting them in their bags.

Reports state that the shop owner, Sudeep Singh, a member of the Lahurabir Vyapar Mandal and proprietor of Amante Hosiery, has submitted a written complaint at the Chetganj police station.

In his complaint, he stated that the three unidentified women entered the store, pretended to browse through the merchandise, and allegedly made away with items during that time.

The entire sequence of events was recorded on the shop’s surveillance system, which he submitted to the police.

Internet Ridicules the Act

After going viral, the video has been circulated across platforms, with social media users bashing the three women for their wrongdoing.

Many users commented on the video, criticising the three shoplifters.

“Vyapar mandal is doing par mandal,” a user commented, while another took a swipe at increasing thrill kleptomania: “In similar high-profile cases involving affluent figures, police have noted the behavior was more of a ‘habit’ or ‘thrill’ rather than for monetary gain,” he wrote.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 1:05 PM IST
Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS