Who Is Nishant Kumar? As Nitish Kumar Moves To Rajya Sabha, His Low-Profile Son Set To Finally Step Into Bihar Politics

Nishant Kumar is the only son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is finally set to step into active politics after years of staying away from public life. Nishant has largely remained private and out of the spotlight, even though his father has led Bihar for decades and sometimes spoken strongly against dynastic politics.

Nishant Kumar’s Background and Education

As per reports, Nishant Kumar is an engineering graduate. He is said to be in his 40s and has mostly lived away from big political moments. Nishant has actively chosen a quiet life. He was rarely seen at rallies or big political events. According to senior party leaders, he holds a B.Tech degree and has kept largely to himself until now.

In recent weeks, however, there has been a shift. Senior leaders of the Janata Dal (United) which is led by his father, have indicated that Nishant’s formal entry into politics will be announced soon, possibly around the festival of Holi. Party ministers have said the “decks have been cleared” for him to join JD(U) and take on a bigger role.

What JD(U) Leaders Said About Nishant Kumar

According to reports, Shrawon Kumar, a senior JD(U) leader and state minister, said that “On the eve of Holi, I have some good news to share with the people of Bihar. It has been some time since there have been demands that Nishant join politics. Decks have been cleared for that and a formal announcement will be made in a day or two.” He added, “Anything is possible” when asked if Nishant could be nominated for one of the party’s seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Inside JD(U), workers have been quietly asking for this moment for years. Posters once read slogans like “kaaryakartaon ki maang, chunav ladein Nishant” which means activists demanded Nishant contest elections, showing long-standing support among party workers.

Why Nishant Kumar’s Entry Matters

Analysts say Nishant’s entry comes at a time when Bihar politics is changing. His father, now 75, is likely to contest a seat in the Rajya Sabha and could move out of the chief minister’s post, which has led to early talk of who will take over leadership within the party.

Across the political spectrum, reactions have varied. Some leaders in allied parties have welcomed a new generation of leadership. Others have playfully commented on the timing, suggesting fresh energy could be good for the state’s future.

