Home > Regionals > Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil granted anticipatory bail in rape & miscarriage case; ordered to stay in Kerala and cooperate with police.

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil granted anticipatory bail. (Photo: X)
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil granted anticipatory bail. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 12, 2026 15:18:16 IST

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 12, granted anticipatory bail to Palakkad MLA and expelled Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil in a high-profile rape and forced abortion case.

The court imposed strict conditions, directing him not to leave Kerala and instructing him to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Kerala High Court Grants Bail With Strict Conditions

Justice Kauser Edappagath allowed Mamkootathil’s anticipatory bail plea after hearing detailed arguments from the MLA’s counsel, the complainant, and the Director General of Prosecution. 

The court ordered Mamkootathil to appear before the investigating officer on February 16 at 10 am and surrender his mobile phone for forensic examination.

Investigators have been permitted to question him for three consecutive days from 10 am to 4 pm if required. During this period, he will be deemed under custody to facilitate investigation procedures, including medical examinations or potency tests. 

If the police decide to arrest him, he must be released on bail upon executing a bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court further barred the MLA from contacting the complainant or any prosecution witnesses, instructed him not to leave Kerala, and required him to report to the investigating officer every second Saturday.

Allegations Against Rahul Mamkootathil

The case, registered by the Nemom Police, invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act. Mamkootathil is accused of rape, causing miscarriage without consent, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and violation of privacy.

The prosecution alleges that he forced the complainant into sexual intercourse, resulting in pregnancy, and then criminally intimidated her to terminate it. It is also claimed that private videos of the complainant were recorded without her consent and used to threaten her.

Background of the Case and Earlier Bail

Mamkootathil had earlier obtained anticipatory bail in a second rape case and regular bail in a third, making this the third sexual assault case in which he secured legal relief. The MLA reportedly went into hiding after the complaint was filed, prompting a three-state-wide police search. He initially approached the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court for pre-arrest bail, but the plea was rejected.

Mamkootathil then moved the Kerala High Court, which granted interim protection from arrest and ultimately anticipatory bail. The third case against him was registered while the High Court was considering his petition, leading police to pick him up from a Palakkad hotel in the middle of the night.

Who is Rahul Mamkootathil?

Rahul B. R., better known as Rahul Mamkootathil, is a young politician from Kerala and the current MLA representing the Palakkad constituency. He was formerly a member of the Indian National Congress but was expelled from the party following allegations of serial sexual misconduct.

Born and raised in Kerala, Mamkootathil completed his schooling at Thapovan Public School in Adoor and St. John’s School in Pandalam.

He went on to earn a B.A. in History from Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, followed by postgraduate degrees in English from IGNOU and History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. Currently, he is pursuing a Ph.D. at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, balancing his academic pursuits alongside his political career.

With the High Court granting anticipatory bail, Mamkootathil is temporarily protected from arrest but must strictly adhere to the court’s conditions. Investigations into the alleged rape and forced abortion case continue, with authorities emphasizing full cooperation from the MLA.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

