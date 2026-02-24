Who Was Manvendra Singh? Lucknow Man Brutally Murdered By Son Akshat Pratap Singh, Owned City’s Vardhman Pathology Lab And Several Liquor Shops

Manvendra Singh: A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Lucknow for murdering his father following repeated disputes over his career choice, police said. The accused is alleged to have shot the victim, dismembered the body and disposed of several parts in different locations.

Dispute Over Career Turns Fatal

The victim, Manvendra Singh (49), had been reported missing since Friday. According to police, suspicion arose when officers visited the family home and discovered body parts stored in a barrel.

During questioning, his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police said Manvendra wanted his son to prepare for competitive examinations and pursue a career in medicine. However, Akshat was reportedly opposed to the plan, leading to frequent arguments. Investigators said the accused had previously left home after similar disputes.

On Friday around 4:30 pm, after another heated argument, Akshat allegedly shot his father with a rifle inside their residence.

Who Was Manvendra Singh?

Manvendra Singh, 49, was a local businessman involved in the pharmaceutical sector and liquor trade. Police said he was keen that his son build a stable professional future and had been encouraging him to pursue higher studies and competitive examinations.

Body Dismembered, Parts Disposed

Police said the accused carried the body from the third floor to the ground floor and began dismembering it in an empty room. During the process, his sister reportedly saw him, but he allegedly threatened her into silence.

Investigators said several body parts were packed in plastic bags and later disposed of near Sadaruna. Some remains, including the torso, were allegedly placed inside a blue drum kept at the house.

Following the confession, a forensic team was called to the scene to collect samples. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining body parts. The accused has been taken into custody.

Senior officer Vikrant Veer of Lucknow’s Ashiana area said a case will be registered under relevant legal provisions and further action will follow based on forensic findings.

