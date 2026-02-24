LIVE TV
Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000

Gurugram: A minor collision between two cars in Gurugram spiralled into a violent attack after a retired Army officer was allegedly assaulted, robbed and hospitalized. Police have arrested five men in connection with the case.

Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000 (Picture Credits: X)
Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000 (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 24, 2026 11:58:42 IST

Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000

Gurugram: A minor collision between two cars in Gurugram spiralled into a violent attack after a retired Army officer was allegedly assaulted, robbed and hospitalised. Police have arrested five men in connection with the case. The incident occurred on Saturday in Gurugram, Haryana, when Colonel Anil Yadav (50) was returning alone from a private hospital after visiting his ailing father.

Road Rage Turns Violent After Minor Collision

According to his complaint, a car moving in the adjacent lane suddenly swerved into his path. Despite applying brakes, his vehicle reportedly grazed the other car.

Yadav alleged that five men stepped out of the vehicle holding beer bottles and began arguing with him, even though he offered to pay for the damage. He claimed the group then attacked him with bottles and punches, vandalising his car and smashing its windshield and lights.

Assault, Forced UPI Transfer Alleged

In his statement, Yadav said the accused forced him into their car and attempted to flee. However, they allegedly abandoned the attempt as traffic congestion increased.

Before leaving, the men allegedly compelled him to transfer Rs 30,000 via UPI. The officer was later admitted to a hospital, where he remained for two days.

In a post on X, Yadav also accused the local police of delaying action, claiming the investigating officer neither visited him in hospital nor registered an FIR promptly.

FIR Registered, Five Arrested

Gurugram Police said an FIR has been lodged at Sector 50 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Five accused- identified as Pankaj, Vikas, Nikhil, Sahil and Ankit Kumar, have been arrested. Police said the men had attended a wedding in Badshahpur on February 21 and are currently being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 9:52 AM IST
Gurugram Shocker: 50-Year-Old Ex-Army Colonel Attacked With Beer Bottles By 5 Men After Minor Car Collision, Forced To Transfer Rs 30,000

QUICK LINKS