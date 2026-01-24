Why Is Mumbai Still Without A Mayor? BMC Poll Pushed To February First Week, Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘All Speculations Will End Soon’ – Everything You Need To Know

Mumbai’s big city government fight is not fully over yet. Even though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results came out on January 16, the job of choosing the next Mayor will happen only in the first week of February 2026. That is what officials and political leaders are now saying.

The BMC mayor election for 227 seats was held on January 15, and the results came quickly. But the BMC mayor election has been delayed. This is not because anyone lost numbers. Instead, there are some technical and procedural steps left before the mayor can be chosen.

After the poll results, parties must register their councillors and political groups. Right now, even big parties like the BJP with 89 councillors and the Shiv Sena with 29 councillors have not yet completed the registration process. Officials say this is needed before a formal mayoral vote.

Indian Express reported that, BJP said, “We are not in a hurry as we have the numbers. It is a foregone conclusion that the mayor will be from the Mahayuti.” Mahayuti is the alliance of parties led by the BJP and its partners in Maharashtra. These leaders believe they have enough councillors to choose the next mayor, but they still want to follow all rules properly.

What is CM Fadnavis saying about the BMC mayor election?

As per reports, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is coming to Mumbai soon to push the process forward. Once he arrives, the party will begin talks with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and hold core committee meetings to sort out how the mayor and committees are shared.

Fadnavis also addressed the speculation and said, “All these speculations and theories on BMC mayor will come to an end once I return to Mumbai. We have no differences. Everything will get resolved amicably.” He made the comment while speaking to the media from Davos, where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

The mayor’s position this time will be filled by a woman from the general category, based on a lottery draw done after the election.

Officials stressed that there is no rule forcing the BMC mayor election to happen immediately after results. Given this and the need to finish paperwork, the full process is now expected to finish by the first week of February.

