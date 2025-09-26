LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa

China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa

A one-million-year-old skull discovered in China may rewrite human evolutionary history. Known as Yunxian 2 or “Dragon Man,” it could be the closest relative to early Homo sapiens. Experts suggest Homo sapiens may have first emerged outside Africa.

Dragon Man skull from China challenges human evolution theories, suggesting Homo sapiens may have originated outside Africa. Photo: X.
Dragon Man skull from China challenges human evolution theories, suggesting Homo sapiens may have originated outside Africa. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 26, 2025 13:55:41 IST

A human skull dating back one million years is challenging long-held assumptions about the origins of modern humans and raises the possibility that Homo sapiens may have first emerged outside Africa. The fossil, known as Yunxian 2, was discovered in China’s Hubei province in 1990. The findings were published in the journal Science.

First, classified as Homo erectus, the skull was badly crushed, making interpretation difficult. Recent analysis using advanced CT imaging, high-resolution surface scanning, and digital reconstruction techniques has pushed scientists to reconsider its classification.

Skull Likely Belongs To Homo Longi, Also Known As Dragon Man

The new study suggests the skull may belong to a species called Homo longi -also known as “Dragon Man” – closely linked to the elusive Denisovans, who coexisted with early Homo sapiens.

If confirmed, the fossil would be the closest on record to the split between modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans, potentially rewriting our understanding of the last one million years of human evolution.

Also Read: Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night

Professor Chris Stringer, an anthropologist at the Natural History Museum in London, said, “This changes a lot of thinking because it suggests that by one million years ago our ancestors had already split into distinct groups, pointing to a much earlier and more complex human evolutionary split than previously believed. It more or less doubles the time of origin of Homo sapiens.”

Features of the Skull

The reconstructed skull retains some Homo erectus traits, including a large, squat braincase and a prominent lower jaw. However, the overall shape, braincase size, and teeth morphology align more closely with Homo longi. This reclassification could push back the divergence between Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, and Homo longi by at least 400,000 years.

Stringer noted, “This fossil is the closest we’ve got to the ancestor of all those groups. It raises the possibility that our common ancestor- and potentially the first Homo sapiens—lived in western Asia rather than Africa.”

“We feel that this study is a landmark step towards resolving the ‘muddle in the middle’—the confusing array of human fossils from between one million and 300,000 years ago—that has preoccupied palaeoanthropologists for decades,” Stringer added.

Controversy and Future Research

The findings may spark debate, as they contrast with recent genetic analyses of living humans and ancient DNA.

Dr. Frido Welker, associate professor in human evolution at the University of Copenhagen, who was not involved in the study, commented, “It’s exciting to have a digital reconstruction of this important cranium available. If confirmed by additional fossils and genetic evidence, the divergence dating would be surprising indeed. Alternatively, molecular data from the specimen itself could provide insights confirming or disproving the authors’ morphological hypothesis.”

Also Read: What Is Biophoton Emission? Tiny Light Emitted Naturally by Living Beings Helps Cells Communicate

Tags: DragonManevolutionHomo LongiHuman EvolutionPalaeontologyscience news

RELATED News

Mysterious Island That Disappears Every Night
What Solar And Lunar Eclipses Really Do To You And Earth’s Atmosphere?
Solar Eclipse 2025: How The September Eclipse Different From The August Eclipse?
Solar Eclipse On September 21-22: What Happens If You Miss It?
Will India Witness the Partial Solar Eclipse On September 21, 2025? Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

LATEST NEWS

Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati
Simpsons Prediction Asia Cup 2025 Winner: Who will win India vs Pakistan Final Match on Sunday 28 September 2025?
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
Pakistan accused of using blasphemy laws to oppress communities
Assam: 35-year-old lynched By Irate Mob In Duliajan
Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur starrer 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' teaser out, film to release in Oct
Kavitha Arrives In Doha To Join Bathukamma Celebrations Organized By Telangana Jagruthi Qatar Chapter
Hayao Miyazaki's 'Spirited Away' and 'The Boy and the Heron' set to return to US theatres
Asian Travel Expo & Awards 2025 in Bahrain: Asia’s Premier Tourism Event
Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite: Fans Excited After Blockbuster Hits ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ And ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa
China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa

QUICK LINKS