China’s Dragon Man Skull Discovery Upends Human Evolution Timeline, New Study Questions Whether Homo Sapiens Originated In Asia Or Africa

A human skull dating back one million years is challenging long-held assumptions about the origins of modern humans and raises the possibility that Homo sapiens may have first emerged outside Africa. The fossil, known as Yunxian 2, was discovered in China’s Hubei province in 1990. The findings were published in the journal Science.

First, classified as Homo erectus, the skull was badly crushed, making interpretation difficult. Recent analysis using advanced CT imaging, high-resolution surface scanning, and digital reconstruction techniques has pushed scientists to reconsider its classification.

Skull Likely Belongs To Homo Longi, Also Known As Dragon Man

The new study suggests the skull may belong to a species called Homo longi -also known as “Dragon Man” – closely linked to the elusive Denisovans, who coexisted with early Homo sapiens.

If confirmed, the fossil would be the closest on record to the split between modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans, potentially rewriting our understanding of the last one million years of human evolution.

Professor Chris Stringer, an anthropologist at the Natural History Museum in London, said, “This changes a lot of thinking because it suggests that by one million years ago our ancestors had already split into distinct groups, pointing to a much earlier and more complex human evolutionary split than previously believed. It more or less doubles the time of origin of Homo sapiens.”

Features of the Skull

The reconstructed skull retains some Homo erectus traits, including a large, squat braincase and a prominent lower jaw. However, the overall shape, braincase size, and teeth morphology align more closely with Homo longi. This reclassification could push back the divergence between Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, and Homo longi by at least 400,000 years.

Stringer noted, “This fossil is the closest we’ve got to the ancestor of all those groups. It raises the possibility that our common ancestor- and potentially the first Homo sapiens—lived in western Asia rather than Africa.”

“We feel that this study is a landmark step towards resolving the ‘muddle in the middle’—the confusing array of human fossils from between one million and 300,000 years ago—that has preoccupied palaeoanthropologists for decades,” Stringer added.

Controversy and Future Research

The findings may spark debate, as they contrast with recent genetic analyses of living humans and ancient DNA.

Dr. Frido Welker, associate professor in human evolution at the University of Copenhagen, who was not involved in the study, commented, “It’s exciting to have a digital reconstruction of this important cranium available. If confirmed by additional fossils and genetic evidence, the divergence dating would be surprising indeed. Alternatively, molecular data from the specimen itself could provide insights confirming or disproving the authors’ morphological hypothesis.”

