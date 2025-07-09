LIVE TV
July’s Full Moon: When And How To Watch The ‘Buck Moon’ Light Up The Sky

July’s full moon, known as the “Buck Moon,” will light up the sky on July 10, 2025, marking another highlight of a summer filled with exciting celestial events. Named for the growing antlers of male deer during this season, the Buck Moon carries a rich Indigenous heritage. Stargazers can catch this bright spectacle easily with the naked eye, looking southeast after sunset.

July 9, 2025

July’s Full Moon: As summer is here and in full swing, it brings a series of celestial event that stargazers and sky-watchers can enjoy. Th upcoming months bring eclipses, meteor showers and planetary sightings, and next on the calendar is July’s full moon.

When is July’s Full Moon Also Known As Buck Moon?

The July’s full moon, also known as the “Buck Moon,” can be witnessed on July 10, 2025. The nickname for this month’s full moon  is derived from the nature and history like other full moons.

The name “Buck Moon” is said to have its roots in the  Indigenous peoples of North America, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The name refers to a natural occurrence at this time of year when the antlers of male deer,called bucks, are growing after they shed them each year.

The antlers begin to groworiginate in spring and then grow rapidly during this period at a rate of about one-fourth of an inch per day or up to one-and-a-half inches per week.

July’s full moon is also known by various other traditional names. These include  “Thunder Moon,” the “Salmon Moon,” and the “Berry Moon,” with each signifying different seasonal events or natural phenomena.

How Can You See the Buck Moon?

According to the experts, Buck Moon will be visible to the naked eye. They add that for the best view of the July’s full moon, sky-watchers should look toward the southeast after sunset.

According to the observers, while the full moon is easily visible without any equipment, a good telescope or a pair of binoculars can enhance the July moon viewing experience.

After the Buck Moon, there are five more full moons left this year. According to the reports the next full moon will be the Sturgeon Moon on Saturday, August 9 which will be followed by the Corn Moon on September 7. The Hunter’s Moon on October 6 will be next followed by the Beaver Moon on November 5, and finally, the Cold Moon on December 4.

