Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Space and Science > Mysterious Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Everything NASA Has Revealed So Far

Mysterious Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Everything NASA Has Revealed So Far

NASA has identified 3I/ATLAS as a rare interstellar object, the third ever spotted. Originally named A11pl3Z, this comet is moving at 152,000 mph and will reach its closest point to the Sun on Oct 30. NASA says it poses no threat to Earth and could soon brighten. Scientists worldwide are studying its unique trajectory and structure using advanced telescopes.

NASA confirms third interstellar object, 3I/ATLAS, traveling at 152,000 mph.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:40:30 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a stunning discovery, NASA has confirmed that our solar system is a mysterious object. This cosmic traveler is officially called 3i/Atlas, and is only a third known interstaller object that has ever been detected – and it moves quickly.

Originally marked as A11PL3Z, the object was seen by the final warning system (Atlas) from June 25 to June 29, which was a global network of telescopes located in Hawaii, Chile and South Africa. The International Astronomical Association (IAU) has since confirmed its classification as an intermediate body, and NASA has formally accepted its rapid journey through our solar system.

What does 3i/Atlas do special?

3I/ATLAS is hurtling toward the Sun at an astonishing speed of 152,000 mph (245,000 km/h). The attention of scientists who were caught was an unusual flat and linear path, which is different from the egg classes of objects bound to our solar system. This unusual road strongly suggested that the object came from the sun’s gravitational bridge and passes through the bus.

On July 2, NASA officially announced that the object is not an asteroid, as was assumed in the beginning, but a comet is likely, shows signs of coma – clouds around gas and dust – and a tail. The new term is C/2025 N1 (Atlas).

The Third Interstellar Visitor in History

Until now, Earth has hosted only two confirmed interstellar guests:

  • ‘Oumuamua in 2017, the cigar-shaped object once speculated to be an alien spacecraft.

  • Comet 2I/Borisov in 2019, which shared some features with 3I/ATLAS.

Unlike them, 3I/ATLAS is already drawing global interest for its potential visibility, unique speed, and structure.

When and Where to See It?

Currently, 3I/ATLAS is about 4.5 astronomical units away that’s 4.5 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. It will make its closest approach to the Sun (perihelion) on October 30, coming within 1.4 AU. A few days before that, it will pass just 0.4 AU from Mars.

By December, it’s expected to make its closest approach to Earth, although it will still remain a safe 1.6 AU away. NASA has assured that the comet poses no threat to Earth.

While it’s currently too faint to be seen with basic telescopes, skywatchers might get a chance soon. The Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a livestream of 3I/ATLAS on Thursday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Scientists Scramble to Study the Comet

Astronomers around the world are now racing to study 3I/ATLAS before it disappears. The Vera c. Rubin Observatory, known as the most powerful optical telescope on Earth, is expected to take wide images. Nasas James Web Space Telescope and even one came to the red planet is discussed about possible comments from Mars Rovers under a close approach.

This rare cosmic visitors provide a valuable window in materials and structures outside our solar system. Researchers say they will be able to inspect 3i/Atlas at the end of September, after which it will be lost in the sun’s glare. Fortunately, it will be shown again in December, give another chance of close observation.

The discovery of 3i/Atlas is an important event for astronomy, with only two such objects seen earlier. This confirms that when our solar system is spacious and isolated, it is still available to visitors from the distant edges of the galaxy. For researchers, Comet represents a rare opportunity to study the material that may be formed in a very separate star system.

Whether you are an astronomy enthusiast or a random stargazer, 3i/Atlas is worth monitoring. When it zooms the past, it reminds us how big and mysterious our universe really is.

ALSO READ: Chicken Legs, Sleep Disturbances And Weak Bones: How Astronauts Fight Microgravity, Radiation and Time In Space

Tags: 3IATLAS comet trajectorycometnasa
Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?