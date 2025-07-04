Mysterious Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Everything NASA Has Revealed So Far

In a stunning discovery, NASA has confirmed that our solar system is a mysterious object. This cosmic traveler is officially called 3i/Atlas, and is only a third known interstaller object that has ever been detected – and it moves quickly.

Originally marked as A11PL3Z, the object was seen by the final warning system (Atlas) from June 25 to June 29, which was a global network of telescopes located in Hawaii, Chile and South Africa. The International Astronomical Association (IAU) has since confirmed its classification as an intermediate body, and NASA has formally accepted its rapid journey through our solar system.

What does 3i/Atlas do special?

3I/ATLAS is hurtling toward the Sun at an astonishing speed of 152,000 mph (245,000 km/h). The attention of scientists who were caught was an unusual flat and linear path, which is different from the egg classes of objects bound to our solar system. This unusual road strongly suggested that the object came from the sun’s gravitational bridge and passes through the bus.

On July 2, NASA officially announced that the object is not an asteroid, as was assumed in the beginning, but a comet is likely, shows signs of coma – clouds around gas and dust – and a tail. The new term is C/2025 N1 (Atlas).

The Third Interstellar Visitor in History

Until now, Earth has hosted only two confirmed interstellar guests:

‘Oumuamua in 2017, the cigar-shaped object once speculated to be an alien spacecraft.

Comet 2I/Borisov in 2019, which shared some features with 3I/ATLAS.

Unlike them, 3I/ATLAS is already drawing global interest for its potential visibility, unique speed, and structure.

When and Where to See It?

Currently, 3I/ATLAS is about 4.5 astronomical units away that’s 4.5 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. It will make its closest approach to the Sun (perihelion) on October 30, coming within 1.4 AU. A few days before that, it will pass just 0.4 AU from Mars.

By December, it’s expected to make its closest approach to Earth, although it will still remain a safe 1.6 AU away. NASA has assured that the comet poses no threat to Earth.

While it’s currently too faint to be seen with basic telescopes, skywatchers might get a chance soon. The Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a livestream of 3I/ATLAS on Thursday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Scientists Scramble to Study the Comet

Astronomers around the world are now racing to study 3I/ATLAS before it disappears. The Vera c. Rubin Observatory, known as the most powerful optical telescope on Earth, is expected to take wide images. Nasas James Web Space Telescope and even one came to the red planet is discussed about possible comments from Mars Rovers under a close approach.

This rare cosmic visitors provide a valuable window in materials and structures outside our solar system. Researchers say they will be able to inspect 3i/Atlas at the end of September, after which it will be lost in the sun’s glare. Fortunately, it will be shown again in December, give another chance of close observation.

The discovery of 3i/Atlas is an important event for astronomy, with only two such objects seen earlier. This confirms that when our solar system is spacious and isolated, it is still available to visitors from the distant edges of the galaxy. For researchers, Comet represents a rare opportunity to study the material that may be formed in a very separate star system.

Whether you are an astronomy enthusiast or a random stargazer, 3i/Atlas is worth monitoring. When it zooms the past, it reminds us how big and mysterious our universe really is.

