LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 bollywood actor govinda news donald trump pakistan news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Comet 3I/ATLAS did not explode as some reports claimed. Instead, it naturally fragmented—a common process for comets nearing the Sun. Scientists confirmed no alien or explosive activity occurred.

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 12, 2025 09:21:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Comet 3I/ATLAS, or C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), is special as it is the first comet visitor from outside the solar system and was discovered in July 2025 while viewing with telescopes in Chile. This comet is traveling so quickly that it will continue out into solar system and not stay close to the Sun.

Why People Thought It Exploded

At the end of October 2025, several news organizations and social media persistently reported an explosion on the comet after it ventured past the Sun. Some people also made the odd suggestion that it might have been an alien spaceship! The scientists quickly said those reports were wrong, claiming there was no explosion on the comet, only increased activity and brightness from exposure to the Sun. It is known that when comets become very warm (pass near the Sun), the heat from the Sun turns whatever is at their core from ice into gas and dust that excites the comets to light up all the more.

What Scientists Saw

Subsequent telescope observations show that 3I/ATLAS remained intact. It retained both its visible glowing head (the “coma”) and a long tail, normal characteristics of a healthy comet. Most of the ice in the comet sublimated and became gas, very common for other comets, especially at shorter distances to the Sun. There were even signs of water vapor indicating that, by and large, it was behaving like an ordinary comet, as opposed to an explosion in space. 

How the Confusion Began

There was a brief period of time when the comet remained hidden behind the Sun and was not visible to scientists. When it re-emerged, the tail looked bigger and brighter, which led scientists and viewers to believe it had broken apart. In fact, this is a typical response of comets when they are exposed to high levels of sunlight. The heat of the Sun caused increased outgassing which resulted in an eruption of gas and dust, which, of course, footage and images captured in colorful presentations.

What Experts Are Saying

Astronomers have also confirmed that there is no evidence of any explosion. The comet is moving just fine as a natural object consisting of rock, ice, and gas. While it possibly lost a little mass or shed little bits, that’s very common. Scientists, too, also said it’s definitely not an alien object — it is just an interesting comet from another star system.

Comet 3I/ATLAS did not explode. It became brighter and more active as it passed near the Sun. It is still safely moving through space and giving scientists a unique opportunity to study fro another world.

This article is based on information from NASA, astronomers, and scientific reports. The “explosion” rumours are false, and no evidence supports claims of alien activity or a breakup.

ALSO READ: First-Ever Radio Signal Detected from Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS as It Passes Close to the Sun

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alien rumoursastronomycomet breakupcomet explosioncomet factscomet fragmentscomet researchinterstellar cometnasascientific explanationsolar-systemspace newsspace sciencetelescope observation

RELATED News

First-Ever Radio Signal Detected from Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS as It Passes Close to the Sun

Mysterious Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists After Losing Its Tail, What’s Really Going On?

3I/ATLAS Image Revealed By Japanese Space Agency? Interstellar Comet’s Alleged Visual Sparks Worldwide Curiosity

3I/ATLAS Mystery Deepens, Interstellar Object Speeds Up After Passing Sun, NASA Unable To Explain Sudden Acceleration As It Heads Toward Earth

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

LATEST NEWS

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Ahead; Sensex Crosses 84,200, Nifty Near 25,800 On Global Cheer At Opening Bell

India vs South Africa 2025: Full Schedule, Dates, Venues, Squads And Live Streaming Details

Dharmendra’s Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, Reliance Power, Bikaji, HFCL, Groww And Many Other In Focus, 12 November

Actor Vijay Deverakonda Questioned By Telangana SIT In Online Betting App, What’s The Case All About?

Bollywood Star Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Sudden Collapse, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Jaishankar Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cooper, Strengthens India-UK Strategic Roadmap

Delhi Blast: Canada’s PM Mark Carney And Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali Express Grief, Extend Condolences To India

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Has AI Tool That Is Fact Checking His Own Claims

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened
No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened
No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened
No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS