Home > Space and Science > Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Nuclear thermal propulsion could revolutionise space travel, with the first in-space NTP engine test planned for early 2026, promising faster Mars missions while raising safety, technical, and regulatory challenges.

Credits- Canva Modified
Credits- Canva Modified

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 2, 2026 18:47:57 IST

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP), which uses nuclear fission instead of chemical fuel for producing rocket thrust, might be the future of space exploration. NTP rockets will not be launched this year, though the first in-space test is set for early 2026, which could herald the start of faster and more capable deep-space missions up to the whole orbit.

How NTP Works

The system of NTP engines involves circulating liquid hydrogen inside a nuclear reactor. Fission occurring in uranium atoms produces huge heat. This heat then makes the hydrogen super hot and pushes it through a nozzle to produce thrust. This technique is almost double in efficiency to chemical rockets, thus allowing a heavier payload with less fuel and shorter travel time.

Advantages for Space Missions

NTP could cut Mars missions by 25% not only reducing the time of astronauts’ exposure to cosmic radiation and prolonged microgravity but also helping to save costs. The engines will only function in space after the nuclear materials have been lifted through conventional rockets, thus minimizing the lifting risks associated with nuclear materials. In addition, the improvements in abort options and a wider range of launch windows make the NTP even more appealing for manned missions.

 

Global Efforts

The NASA and DARPA DRACO project intends to put in orbit a nuclear thermal rocket in order to carry out a test. The spacecraft is being manufactured by Lockheed Martin, while BWX Technologies is in charge of the reactor and fuel. The ISRO of India, on the other hand, is in the process of investigating nuclear propulsion technologies but has made it clear that operational NTP rockets are still several years away.

 

Risks and Challenges

Safety, radiation, and proliferation disputes come along with nuclear engines. The use of low-enriched uranium fuel, shielding, and accident-proof designs is what engineers are focusing on. Besides, they face technical difficulties and, at the same time, political and legal challenges due to the extreme reactor temperatures and long-term hydrogen storage requirements.

 

The upcoming in-space test will be a key step in determining whether NTP can transition from experimental theory to practical deep-space propulsion in the 2020s and beyond.

ALSO READ: Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 6:47 PM IST
Tags: Mars missionsNASA DRACONTP enginesnuclear propulsion risksNuclear thermal propulsionspace rockets

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know
Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know
Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know
Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

