PM Modi Sends Best Wishes to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for Hoisting Indian Flag in Space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for hoisting the Tricolour in space and said, “While you are away from our motherland, you remain the closest to the hearts of Indians”.

Shukla on Thursday created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

During an interaction on Saturday, the prime minister asked Shukla about his well-being, while noting, “In your name, there is ‘Shubh’ (auspiciousness), and your journey marks the auspicious beginning of a new era.”

PM Modi further underlined that even though it was just the two of them talking at the time, the prime minister’s voice, he insisted, reflected the enthusiasm and excitement of 140 crore Indians. “I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you for hoisting our flag in Space. Is everything fine there? Are you well?” he asked Shukla.

PM Modi Asks Shukla If He Ate ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’, His Heartwarming Reply on ‘Rich Indian Cuisine’

Furthermore, PM Modi also enquired whether or not Shukla had eaten ‘Gajar ka halwa’ that he had carried along with him to the ISS, to which the Group Captain replied that astronauts from other countries aboard the ISS had joined him in enjoying the sweet Indian savoury.

“Yes, I bought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian cuisine. All of us had it together and everyone liked it,” he told PM Modi.

I had a wonderful conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he shared his experiences from the International Space Station. Watch the special interaction! https://t.co/MoMR5ozRRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2025

The Axiom-4 Mission, carrying Group Captain Shukla and three other crew members, docked with the ISS on June 26. Notably, Shukla is the second Indian to go into Space.

Following the successful launch of the Axiom 4 mission, PM Modi had said Shukla carried the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

“We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to becoming the first Indian to go to the International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!” PM Modi had said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Interacts With Axiom-4 mission Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard International Space Station

Shukla Describes the Axiom 4 Launch as ‘Magical’ as He Reflects on His Space Journey

Group Captain Shukla had described the launch as “magical” and reflected on his journey.

“I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts—what a ride it was. Honestly, as I sat in the capsule ‘Grace’ on the launchpad yesterday after 30 days of quarantine, all I could think was, just go. When the launch finally happened, it was something else. You’re pushed back into the seat—and then suddenly, there’s silence. You’re just floating in the vacuum, and it’s magical,” he had said.

Shukla Calls The Axiom 4 Mission a ‘Collective Achievement’

He expressed gratitude towards the mission team, calling the experience a “collective achievement”.

“I truly appreciate the efforts of every individual who made this journey possible. It’s not just a personal accomplishment—it belongs to all of us,” he added.

The Axiom 4 mission aboard the Dragon spacecraft successfully docked at the ISS on Thursday, ahead of schedule, autonomously docking at 4:05 pm (IST) to the space-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module.

Meet The Axiom 4 Mission Crew

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary were part of the crew for the Axiom 4 mission.

After he arrived at the ISS, Group Captain Shukla called it a “privilege” to become the 634th human in space and the first Indian to enter the ISS, saying the experience of seeing Earth from such a vantage point was “wonderful.”

After receiving his official astronaut pin from Ax-4 Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Shukla said, “I am no. 634, that’s a privilege.”

“To be fair, it is a privilege to be among the few who have gotten the chance to see the Earth from a vantage point that I have been able to see now. It has been a wonderful ride. I was looking forward to coming to space—it is something to look forward to. But the moment I entered the ISS, I felt welcomed. You (Expedition 73 crew) guys opened up your doors like your house doors for us, that was fantastic. The expectations I had were surpassed, so thank you so much; this was fantastic. I am confident the next 14 days are going to be amazing doing science and research,” Shukla had said after entering the ISS.

“I have a small message for my countrymen: It is because of your love and “The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder that I feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting,” he added.

The astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprising science, outreach, and commercial activities. Shukla will conduct experiments onboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

(This is an ANI copy edited for clarity and brevity)