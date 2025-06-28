Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > India > PM Modi Sends Best Wishes to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for Hoisting Indian Flag in Space

PM Modi Sends Best Wishes to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for Hoisting Indian Flag in Space

PM Modi congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), calling it a historic moment for the nation. During a video interaction on Saturday, PM Modi praised Shukla’s mission as the "auspicious beginning of a new era" and said, "While you are away from our motherland, you remain the closest to the hearts of Indians." Shukla shared that he brought traditional Indian sweets like gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa, and aam ras to space, which were enjoyed by his international crewmates. With the successful docking of the Axiom-4 mission on June 26, Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the ISS.

PM Modi (unseen) interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, on 28 June 2025. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 20:00:33 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for hoisting the Tricolour in space and said, “While you are away from our motherland, you remain the closest to the hearts of Indians”.

Shukla on Thursday created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

During an interaction on Saturday, the prime minister asked Shukla about his well-being, while noting, “In your name, there is ‘Shubh’ (auspiciousness), and your journey marks the auspicious beginning of a new era.”

PM Modi further underlined that even though it was just the two of them talking at the time, the prime minister’s voice, he insisted, reflected the enthusiasm and excitement of 140 crore Indians. “I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you for hoisting our flag in Space. Is everything fine there? Are you well?” he asked Shukla.

PM Modi Asks Shukla If He Ate ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’, His Heartwarming Reply on ‘Rich Indian Cuisine’

Furthermore, PM Modi also enquired whether or not Shukla had eaten ‘Gajar ka halwa’ that he had carried along with him to the ISS, to which the Group Captain replied that astronauts from other countries aboard the ISS had joined him in enjoying the sweet Indian savoury.

“Yes, I bought gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and aam ras. I wanted everyone who has joined me from other countries to enjoy the rich Indian cuisine. All of us had it together and everyone liked it,” he told PM Modi.

The Axiom-4 Mission, carrying Group Captain Shukla and three other crew members, docked with the ISS on June 26. Notably, Shukla is the second Indian to go into Space.

Following the successful launch of the Axiom 4 mission, PM Modi had said Shukla carried the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

“We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to becoming the first Indian to go to the International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!” PM Modi had said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Interacts With Axiom-4 mission Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard International Space Station

Shukla Describes the Axiom 4 Launch as ‘Magical’ as He Reflects on His Space Journey

Group Captain Shukla had described the launch as “magical” and reflected on his journey.

“I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts—what a ride it was. Honestly, as I sat in the capsule ‘Grace’ on the launchpad yesterday after 30 days of quarantine, all I could think was, just go. When the launch finally happened, it was something else. You’re pushed back into the seat—and then suddenly, there’s silence. You’re just floating in the vacuum, and it’s magical,” he had said.

Shukla Calls The Axiom 4 Mission a ‘Collective Achievement’

He expressed gratitude towards the mission team, calling the experience a “collective achievement”.

“I truly appreciate the efforts of every individual who made this journey possible. It’s not just a personal accomplishment—it belongs to all of us,” he added.

The Axiom 4 mission aboard the Dragon spacecraft successfully docked at the ISS on Thursday, ahead of schedule, autonomously docking at 4:05 pm (IST) to the space-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module.

Meet The Axiom 4 Mission Crew

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary were part of the crew for the Axiom 4 mission.

After he arrived at the ISS, Group Captain Shukla called it a “privilege” to become the 634th human in space and the first Indian to enter the ISS, saying the experience of seeing Earth from such a vantage point was “wonderful.”

After receiving his official astronaut pin from Ax-4 Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Shukla said, “I am no. 634, that’s a privilege.”

“To be fair, it is a privilege to be among the few who have gotten the chance to see the Earth from a vantage point that I have been able to see now. It has been a wonderful ride. I was looking forward to coming to space—it is something to look forward to. But the moment I entered the ISS, I felt welcomed. You (Expedition 73 crew) guys opened up your doors like your house doors for us, that was fantastic. The expectations I had were surpassed, so thank you so much; this was fantastic. I am confident the next 14 days are going to be amazing doing science and research,”  Shukla had said after entering the ISS.

“I have a small message for my countrymen: It is because of your love and “The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder that I feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting,” he added.

The astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprising science, outreach, and commercial activities. Shukla will conduct experiments onboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

(This is an ANI copy edited for clarity and brevity)

Tags: axiom-4 missionhome_hero_pos_6indian flag in spaceinternational space stationpm modi’shubhanshu shukla
Advertisement

More News

Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?