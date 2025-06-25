Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer home_hero_pos_1 fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > Space and Science > ‘Weather 90% favourable for Axiom-4 mission’: SpaceX Prepares For Sudhanshu Shukla’s Space Journey With Axiom Mission 4 Crew

‘Weather 90% favourable for Axiom-4 mission’: SpaceX Prepares For Sudhanshu Shukla’s Space Journey With Axiom Mission 4 Crew

After several delays, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is finally set to fly to the International Space Station with Axiom Mission 4 on June 25, 2025. Alongside astronauts from the U.S., Poland, and Hungary, the team will spend about two weeks in space doing science and outreach work.

Shubhanshu Shukla Blasts Off to Space, Becomes India’s Second Astronaut After 40 Years
Shubhanshu Shukla Blasts Off to Space, Becomes India’s Second Astronaut After 40 Years

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 09:16:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

After weeks of waiting, it’s finally go time for Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and his three fellow crew members. The Axiom Mission 4 team is all set to launch into space on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, heading to the International Space Station (ISS).

This mission marks a major milestone for India, as Shukla becomes the first ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut to board the ISS — a big step forward for India’s space program.

According to SpaceX, which is handling the launch and space transport, “All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s (June 25, 2025) launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff.”

The crew will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 p.m. IST, and are expected to dock at the ISS the following day at around 4:30 p.m. IST.

Meet the Axiom Mission 4 Crew

The team includes four astronauts from four different countries:

  • Peggy Whitson: Former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. She’s leading the mission as its commander.

  • Shubhanshu Shukla: Representing ISRO and India, he’ll serve as the mission’s pilot.

  • Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski: From Poland and flying with the European Space Agency (ESA), he’s one of the two mission specialists.

  • Tibor Kapu: Representing Hungary’s HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) program, he’s the second mission specialist.

Together, this crew brings an international touch to the private space mission.

A Mission That Faced Setbacks

Axiom Mission 4 wasn’t a straight shot to launch day. The original liftoff date had to be postponed more than once. First, bad weather held things up. Then, engineers discovered technical issues—including leaks on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and later in the Russian module of the ISS.

NASA explained that they had to wait for repair work to be completed in a part of the space station called the Zvezda service module. It’s located at the far end of the ISS and had a problem in its transfer tunnel.

But now, all systems are finally good to go.

“NASA and Roscosmos have a long history of cooperation and collaboration on the International Space Station. This professional working relationship has allowed the agencies to arrive at a shared technical approach and now Axiom Mission 4 launch and docking will proceed,” said Janet Petro, NASA’s acting Administrator.

A Global Partnership in Space

The Axiom Mission 4 is more than just a space trip — it’s a result of international partnerships. It also ties back to a promise made years ago when former U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to send an ISRO astronaut to the space station.

As part of this collaboration between NASA and ISRO, Axiom Mission 4 will also include five joint scientific investigations and two in-orbit STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities.

After reaching the space station, the crew will spend around two weeks onboard. During their stay, they’ll take part in various scientific experiments, conduct outreach events, and work on commercial space activities.

Also Read: India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Fly to Space Today on Axiom Mission 4

Advertisement

More News

Infrastructure Boost: Bank Of India, Union Bank Announce Massive Fundraising
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Declares Victory Over Israel As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program
Axiom-4 Successfully Docks At International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes The First Indian At ISS
Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People
Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?