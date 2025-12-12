LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 14th Olympic Summit Reaffirms Political Neutrality And Global Youth Access To Sport

The 14th Olympic Summit echoed the IOC's dedication to political neutrality and pointed out that sports had to be untouched by geopolitical influence. The leaders not only recognized the necessity for opening up global access for young athletes but also for establishing inclusive pathways and providing equal opportunities all over the world.

Last updated: December 12, 2025 15:06:13 IST

Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland hosted the 14th Olympic Summit, which brought together prominent members of the Olympic Movement. According to olympics.com, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) staged the event, and IOC President Kirsty Coventry presided over it. The Summit covered the results of the IOC Executive Board meeting on December 9 and 10, as well as the ‘Fit for the Future’ consultation process that Coventry started when she was elected IOC President on June 24 of this year.

What Was The Summit All About?

The 2025 World Conference in Busan provided delegates with information on anti-doping issues, the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, and the LA28 Olympic Games, according to olympics.com. They examined the IOC’s ‘Fit for the Future’ procedure and noted how quickly things have changed during the past six months. Coventry thanks everyone for their input, which was helpful in identifying the Olympic Movement’s potential and obstacles.

The Summit concluded that the Olympic Movement already has powerful means to maintain its political neutrality thanks to the present Olympic Principles and Charter. They also acknowledged the significance of maintaining political neutrality in order to guarantee athletes’ unimpeded participation in sports across the globe. However, they stated that the IOC Working Group will keep working on a more precise description of the idea. Athletes’ right to participate in sports and compete without political coercion was reiterated at the summit. Athletes have a responsibility to uphold and promote Olympic values as role models. The IOC Executive Board’s proposal to lift limitations on young athletes from Belarus or Russia so they can participate in international youth competitions was endorsed by the Summit. How this relates to their own competitions will be decided by each International Federation (IF).

National Olympic Committee

Standard procedures for flags, anthems, and uniforms should be followed as long as the national sports organisation is in good standing. These principles should also apply to the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and are recommended for all IFs and organisers of youth events. All athletes and their teams must continue supporting unity and peace. Anyone acting against this mission could be removed from competitions by the IF, National Federation, National Olympic Committee, or event organisers. For senior competitions, the IOC’s participation guidelines from March 2023 will remain in place and may be reviewed as needed.

Additionally, sanctions against the governments of Belarus and Russia will remain in effect. International sporting events shouldn’t invite or accredit government representatives from these nations. Although this advice is no longer applicable to Belarus, IFs should still refrain from planning activities in Russia. The Summit highlighted that athletes, particularly young ones, shouldn’t be held accountable for the policies of their countries. Sports should inspire kids and demonstrate that athletes can respect one another and the same regulations.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 3:05 PM IST
