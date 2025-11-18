LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to begin on Tuesday, November 18, with the Northern Warriors facing off against the Quetta Qavalry, one of the five newly introduced teams in this ninth season.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming Details. (Representative Image: @T10League X)
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming Details. (Representative Image: @T10League X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 18, 2025 18:18:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to begin on Tuesday, November 18, with the Northern Warriors facing off against the Quetta Qavalry, one of the five newly introduced teams in this ninth season. The Abu Dhabi T10 League attracts a mix of international stars, emerging talents, and experienced T20 specialists, including Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Trent Boult. 

When to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025?

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 is set to begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 18 at 7:15 PM IST. On double-header days, the matches will begin at 7:15 PM IST, while on triple-header days, the first game will be at 5 PM IST (3:30 PM local). The final game is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. 

How to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live on TV in India? 

Fans can watch the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 live in India on TV via the Sony Sports Network, which will broadcast all matches, offering complete coverage of the fast-paced tournament. 

How to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live on App in India? 

Cricket lovers can also watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 live in India through the Fancode app and website. 

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live: List of Streaming Platforms 

  • Afghanistan: Ariana TV
  • Pakistan: A Sports, ARY ZAP
  • USA & Canada: Willow TV
  • UK & Ireland: Sky Sports 
  • South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
  • Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Cricbuzz
First published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 LiveAbu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaminghow to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live in India

RELATED News

India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch IND A vs OMA Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Must-Win Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps & Online

When Is The Next India vs South Africa Test Match? Date, Time, Venue And Details

Germany Defeats Slovakia 6-0 In, Set For 2026 World Cup

Meet Amit Shukla, The Services Spinner Who Turned The Ranji Match Around

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

LATEST NEWS

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims, Announces Relief, Calls For Unity

This Is India’s Busiest Railway Station, Has 23 Platforms, Handles Over 600 Trains, It Is Located In…

AWS, Cloudflare, ChatGPT Down, Several Users Face Widespread Outage: Here’s What We Know

Vasai Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After 100 Sit-Ups Punishment; Illegal School, Negligence Exposed

X Down: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Down For Thousands Of Users In India

Prashant Kishor Issues Fresh Challenge To Nitish Kumar, Says ‘Will Quit If…’

Who Is Gurmeet Singh? Mystery Deepens Around Ashnoor Kaur’s Father, His Hidden Net Worth And Untold Family Secrets

Digital Arrest Scam: Scammers Use Delhi Red Fort Blast Rumours To Steal Rs 6.66 Lakh From Woman, What Exactly Happened

UP Husband Catches Wife Cheating, Instantly Marries Her To Lover And Walks Away Calmly, Leaves Everyone Shocked

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

QUICK LINKS