Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to begin on Tuesday, November 18, with the Northern Warriors facing off against the Quetta Qavalry, one of the five newly introduced teams in this ninth season. The Abu Dhabi T10 League attracts a mix of international stars, emerging talents, and experienced T20 specialists, including Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Trent Boult.

When to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025?

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 is set to begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 18 at 7:15 PM IST. On double-header days, the matches will begin at 7:15 PM IST, while on triple-header days, the first game will be at 5 PM IST (3:30 PM local). The final game is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live on TV in India?

Fans can watch the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 live in India on TV via the Sony Sports Network, which will broadcast all matches, offering complete coverage of the fast-paced tournament.

How to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live on App in India?

Cricket lovers can also watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 live in India through the Fancode app and website.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live: List of Streaming Platforms

Afghanistan: Ariana TV

Pakistan: A Sports, ARY ZAP

USA & Canada: Willow TV

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Cricbuzz