AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Announces 24-Member Squad For Thailand

India has announced its 24-member squad for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers to be held in Thailand. Head coach Crispin Chettri revealed the travelling team on Monday, confirming that the final list of 23 players will be trimmed before the opening match on June 23.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign begins with Mongolia clash

India finds itself in Group B, where it will face Mongolia, Timor Leste, Iraq and the host nation Thailand. The Blue Tigresses are scheduled to play four matches in the space of 13 days, with all games being hosted at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium.

Their opening encounter will be against Mongolia on June 23. They will then take on Timor Leste on June 29, Iraq on July 2, and wrap up the group stage against Thailand on July 5. The matches will be streamed live on the Thai Women’s Football Facebook page and the Changsuek YouTube channel.

Only the team topping the group will progress to the final round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which will be held in Australia in March 2026. The tournament also serves as the gateway to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, set to be held in Brazil.

Blue Tigresses finalise preparations for AFC challenge

India’s squad, which camped for six weeks at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, heads to Thailand after intensive preparation. As part of the build-up, the team played two friendlies against Uzbekistan on May 30 and June 3, both of which ended in 0–1 losses.

Coach Crispin Chettri reflected on the preparation phase positively.

“I was happy with the preparations in Bengaluru. We trained for more than 40 days. The training ground and all the facilities were excellent. As far as the squad is concerned, we have a good mixture of young and senior players. Unfortunately, we had to let go of forwards like Karishma, Sandhiya and Renu due to injuries. But that’s part and parcel of football. And as compared to the Pink Ladies Cup squad, we have more experienced players with us now.”

India’s focus on rotation for Women’s Asian Cup fixtures

During the friendlies, Chettri experimented with different combinations, including giving debuts to five players and rotating eight in the second match. His intent was clear: to evaluate all options before the short and intense competition begins.

“We had a clear plan for those two friendlies. We were trying to find the right combination for the qualifiers because we have to play almost four games in 13 days. Rotating players and giving them proper recovery time is important. We created many more chances in the second game as compared to the first, but the conversion was the problem, and that’s what we’ll work on in the coming days,” said Chettri.

The Blue Tigresses have deliberately arrived in Chiang Mai a week before their opening match to acclimate to the hot and humid conditions.

Chettri lauds early arrival before AFC Qualifiers

With temperature and humidity levels high in northern Thailand, the early arrival is part of the federation’s strategy to ensure the players are physically ready for the upcoming challenge.

“I’m pleased with the federation for sending us early to Thailand. There is ample time for acclimatisation and recovery. In Bengaluru, the weather has been very pleasant. But Chiang Mai is quite hot and humid at this time of the year. So, this week will help us a lot in our preparation,” Chettri said.

India’s 24-member squad for AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Payal Basude

Defenders: Hemam Shilky Devi, Kiran Pisda, Martina Thokchom, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Purnima Kumari, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Grace Dangmei, Karthika Angamuthu, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Manisha Naik, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach – Crispin Chettri

Assistant Coaches – Priya PV, Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeper Coach – Mario Luis Aguiar

Strength and Conditioning Coach – Chelston Pinto

India’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group B Fixtures (IST)

June 23: Mongolia vs India – 14:30

June 29: India vs Timor Leste – 14:30

July 2: India vs Iraq – 14:30

July 5: Thailand vs India – 18:00

Venue: 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Live streaming: Thai Women’s Football Facebook Page, Changsuek YouTube Channel

