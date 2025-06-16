Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Tips Liam Delap For England Future: ‘Can Be Number 9’

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has expressed confidence in young striker Liam Delap, suggesting that the 22-year-old has what it takes to succeed Harry Kane as England’s number nine. However, despite his belief in Delap’s potential, Maresca made it clear that a guaranteed starting spot at Chelsea is far from certain.

Liam Delap Joins Chelsea with Big Expectations

Chelsea secured the signing of Delap from Ipswich Town earlier this month, aiming to strengthen their attacking lineup ahead of the new season.

The young striker had an impressive season at Ipswich, finishing with 12 goals and showcasing a growing maturity in his game. His performances were enough to attract attention from top-tier clubs, with Chelsea eventually sealing the deal.

Delap is still in the early stages of his career, and Maresca believes there’s plenty of room for him to grow into a world-class forward. The Italian manager first noticed Delap’s potential before a match against Ipswich last season.

“Before we faced Ipswich last season, I said, for me, he can potentially be England’s No 9 – and he was not even with us. Now he’s with us, I’m going to say it again, I don’t have any doubt he can be England’s No. 9 in the future,” Maresca stated.

Chelsea’s No. 9 Jersey: A Heavy Burden for Delap

Delap’s move to Chelsea comes with the pressure of donning the club’s number nine jersey—a shirt that has seen several top names underperform over the years.

Maresca, however, isn’t worried about the weight of expectations. He believes Delap has the composure and mentality to rise above the jinx surrounding the number.

“Liam also knows quite well how important the No. 9 is for this club. Personally, I don’t see any problem with that. I see Liam quite relaxed. He’s been doing well since he arrived, he’s working well,” Maresca added.

Despite this confidence, Maresca is keeping his squad competitive. The manager has made it clear that no player, including Delap, will be given a free pass into the starting eleven.

Delap Faces Challenge From Nicolas Jackson

While Maresca talks up Delap’s future, the 22-year-old striker will have to fight for his place.

He’s up against established forward Nicolas Jackson, who will be a strong competitor for the central striker’s role. Maresca is holding firm to his policy that only performance and work ethic will determine the starting lineup.

“I never say to a player ‘You’re going to be first choice’. The message is always the same – you arrive, you work hard, you work more than the other No. 9, and you’re going to be the first choice,” the manager said.

Maresca also stressed the importance of mutual understanding and development, referencing his familiarity with Delap from previous years.

“We know each other already from years ago, so I know what Liam can give us, and he knows what we can give to him to improve and become a better player. In terms of being a No. 9, hopefully, he can score goals for us,” he explained.

Breaking the No. 9 Curse at Stamford Bridge

Delap’s biggest test might not be his competitors, but rather the reputation of the number nine shirt at Chelsea.

Over the years, several highly-rated forwards have struggled to perform while wearing it. Now, Delap is not just tasked with scoring goals but also rewriting a narrative that has haunted the club’s attack for years.

His upcoming appearances, especially the Club World Cup clash against LAFC, will be closely watched. It’s a golden opportunity for him to prove he belongs on the big stage and possibly start a new legacy for Chelsea’s number nine.

