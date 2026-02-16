LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AFG vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Creates History, Becomes First Bowler To Reach 700 T20 Wickets

Rashid Khan created history by becoming the first bowler to reach 700 T20 wickets, achieving the landmark in record time and setting a new benchmark in world cricket

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 16, 2026 14:46:48 IST

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has added another feather to his already illustrious hat. He etched his name into the cricket history books as he became the first bowler to pick 700 wickets in men’s T20 cricket. Rashid Khan achieved this milestone during the T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rashid Khan Scripted History By Becoming First Bowler To Pick 700 Wickets

After winning the toss, Rashid Khan chose to bowl first in their must-win match on Monday. Though, he went wicketless in the first three overs he bowled, it was an economical spell from his side. In the 17th over, Rashid Khan struck gold as he dismissed Muhammad Arfan with a ‘hit-wicket’ dismissal. This dismissal turned out to be a major landmark in his career, as it was the 700th T20 wicket of his career. 

Rashid Khan finished with the figures of 1 for 24 in his four overs and proved why he is hailed so highly in the cricket world. 

The journey of record-breaking bowling milestones in T20s started with Australia’s Dirk Nannes, who was the first bowler to pick 100 wickets in 2010. He was also the first one to pick 200 wickets in 2012. After him, West Indies’ champion Dwayne Bravo dominated the format. 

Full list of record-breaking bowling milestones in T20s:

  • Dirk Nannes, in 2010: 100 wickets
  • Dirk Nannes, in 2012: 200 wickets
  • DJ Bravo, in 2016: 300 wickets
  • DJ Bravo, in 2017: 400 wickets
  • DJ Bravo, in 2020: 500 wickets
  • DJ Bravo, in 2022: 600 wickets
  • Rashid Khan, in 2026: 700 wickets

Rashid Khan Is Just 10 Wickets Away From Becoming The First Batter To Reach 200 Wickets

Rashid Khan, who made his debut for the Afghanistan cricket team in 2015, has become one of the most loved cricketers. All thanks to his skills as an all-rounder, Rashid Khan has become the heartbeat of Afghanistan cricket. 

Talking about his record in T20Is, Rashid Khan has picked 191 wickets in just 114 games, with a stunning average of 13.77. He is just 10 wickets away from becoming the first cricketer to reach 200 wickets in T20Is. No other bowler has more T20I wickets than him. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Tags: Afghanistan vs UAERashid KhanRashid Khan NewsRashid Khan Recordst20 world cup 2026world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS