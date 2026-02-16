LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61-Run Loss to India? Qualification Scenario Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61-Run Loss to India? Qualification Scenario Explained

Pakistan’s Super 8 hopes in the T20 World Cup 2026 are in danger after their 61-run loss to India — here’s what the Men in Green need to do to qualify, along with the latest Group A points table and all scenario details.

T20 World Cup 2026 Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61Run Loss to India Qualification Scenario Explained (Image Source: X)
T20 World Cup 2026 Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61Run Loss to India Qualification Scenario Explained (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 16, 2026 12:31:53 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61-Run Loss to India? Qualification Scenario Explained

The devastating 61-run defeat against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium has left Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in a very precarious position. India has already secured its place in the Super 8 stage by winning the first three matches, but for the Men in Green, it’s mathematical challenge if they want to continue. 

Besides losing just two points in the heavy defeat at Colombo, the team got a severe blow in their Net Run Rate (NRR), which has now become negative. While the team’s future is being discussed by fans and critics, the attention is on the last round of Group A matches, as to whether Pakistan’s fate is to be an early exit or not.

Group A Points Table - T20I World Cup 2026

Group A Points Table - T20I World Cup 2026

Qualification Scenarios: How Pakistan Can Reach Super 8

Despite the humiliating loss to their arch-rivals, Pakistan still controls their own destiny. However, there is no longer any room for error.

A Straight Win Against Namibia

Pakistan will be up against Namibia in their final group match on Wednesday, February 18. If they manage to secure a win, they will be on a total of 6 points. As the USA have already completed all their group matches and only has 4 points, a win for Pakistan ensures that they will finish in second spot in Group A, no matter what the outcome of the India vs Netherlands game is.

The Threat of an Upset or Washout

If Pakistan loses to Namibia, they will end up with 4 points, the same as the USA. Under these circumstances, the USA will advance to the Super 8s because of their vastly better Net Run Rate.

In case of a no result affair, Pakistan would end on 5 points, which would still be sufficient for them to surpass the USA and get through.

The Netherlands Factor

Although the Netherlands could still theoretically get four points by winning against India, their bad Net Run Rate practically rules them out from competing for the second spot unless Pakistan suffers a big defeat to Namibia.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 12:23 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61-Run Loss to India? Qualification Scenario Explained

