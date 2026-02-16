IND vs PAK: ‘Aahista Aahista Nahi, Jaldi Match Khatam’ — Indian Fans Mock Babar Azam During T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo, Video Goes Viral

In a much sensationalized ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo that India national cricket team performed in an overwhelming manner to beat Pakistan national cricket team by 61 runs which placed India national cricket team at the top of Group A and gave them entry into the Super Eight stage of the tournament. India made a great total of 175/7, with a blistering performance of Ishan Kishan (77 off 40 balls) and hard work by other players and their bowling attack destroyed the Pakistani chase, reducing them to 114 in 18 overs. The all inclusive win was not only a highlight on India dominating the historic contest but also created a ripple of celebrations among the fans and analysts.

Watch The Viral Video Of IND vs PAK

The dramatic conclusion was felt in many places outside the stadium and social media platforms were quickly awash with responses, memes and sarcastic commentary. Followers inundated X, with messages of congratulation of the victory of India and making fun of the misfortunes that Pakistan was encountering in the field and one viral expression said it all that India had outsmarted its opponents and had scored once again.







Memes were appreciated by cricketing fans at both ends of the spectrum, with jokes on serious subjects relayed in an entertaining way. Even the official establishments and individuals were not left behind in the banter, as smart posts combined context match with wider commentary into the online buzz after the outcome.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

Although the contest on the field presented one half of the story, the backlash on the internet showed the significance of the match in the modern cricketing culture. The game again proved the historical strength of India as compared to Pakistan in the T20 World Cups and this is an extension of their streak in the format. Even with the loss, Pakistan was still alive in the tournament and they had to perform well in their last group match to remain in the Super Eight competition. Sporting intensity and viral social reaction combined to make this the most discussed point of the tournament in the history of the two town series.

Also Read: “Kaise Chalegi Team”: Shaoib Akhtar Bashes PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Defeat Against India – T20 World Cup 2026