Home > Sports > “Kaise Chalegi Team”: Shaoib Akhtar Bashes PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Defeat Against India – T20 World Cup 2026

Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing attack on PCB's top boss Mohsin Naqvi after Pakistan’s 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2026, calling him “incompetent” and “jaahil” during a fiery TV rant that quickly went viral.

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Babar Azam on Live TV, Calls PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi ‘Incompetent’ After T20 World Cup Loss vs India (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 16, 2026 11:27:29 IST

India once again marked their authority over Pakistan by a massive 61-run win in the high-voltage game of the T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. 

Following Pakistan’s yet another sloppy show against their arch-rivals, legendary pacer and former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar has brutally bashed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi and skipper Salman Ali Agha.  

“How will the team run?”: Shoaib Akhtar on Mohsin Naqvi

Speaking to an Indian news channel, Shoaib brutally targeted the professionalism of PCB chief, mentioning how he would run a team as he does not know anything about cricket management. 

The “Rawalpindi Express” launched a scathing attack on PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, labelling him as both incompetent and “jaahil” (ignorant) regarding the nuances of the sport. Akhtar argued that placing someone with zero cricketing knowledge at the helm is the “greatest crime” one can commit against an organisation.

He further emphasised that this systemic failure in leadership is the reason Pakistan is currently struggling to compete with top-tier teams.

According to Akhtar, when the person at the top doesn’t understand the requirements of modern-day cricket, it results in poor selection choices and the promotion of “superstars” who fail to deliver in high-pressure matches. He warned that unless a visionary and educated leader takes over, Pakistan cricket will continue to face such humiliating surrenders on the global stage.

“One guy who does not know anything has become the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman (Mohsin Naqvi). What can you do? How will the team run? You have made a superstar out of a player (Babar Azam) who cannot win you a game. The biggest crime in the world is to give a particular job to incompetent people,” Akhtar said. 



India Dominates Pakistan At Colombo

Mentioning the match, the Men in Blue dominated the Green team in the group stage fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. 

Posting a healthy total of 175 on the board while batting first, the Suryakumar yadav led side put on a clinical bowling show and bundled out their opponents on 114. 

This 61-run victory propelled the defending champions into the Super 8 stage of the tournament. 

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS