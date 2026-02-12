LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Afghanistan Players Withdraw from PSL Auction Amid Political Tensions

Afghanistan Players Withdraw from PSL Auction Amid Political Tensions

Several Afghanistan cricketers withdrew from the PSL 11 Players’ Auction amid rising political tensions and backlash over Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s signing, casting uncertainty over Afghan participation in the tournament.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 12, 2026 20:37:13 IST

Afghanistan Players Withdraw from PSL Auction Amid Political Tensions

Several Afghanistan cricketers withdrew from the inaugural Players’ Auction ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with reports suggesting that the decision was influenced by rising political tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to a franchise owner, a number of prominent Afghan players — including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Seddiqullah Atal, Mohammad Nabi, Waqar Salamkheil and Fazalhaq Farooqi — had initially registered for the auction, which took place in Lahore on Wednesday. However, their names were later removed from the list.

The withdrawals came in the wake of backlash surrounding Peshawar Zalmi’s direct signing of Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. His inclusion in the league reportedly triggered criticism on social media, given the strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer offered a different explanation regarding the situation. He stated that some Afghanistan players were indeed part of the auction pool but did not receive bids from any of the franchises.

“There were a few Afghanistan players in the auction, but no franchise went for them,” Naseer said. However, he also acknowledged that the tense diplomatic climate between Pakistan and Afghanistan may have played a role in the developments.

“There was severe backlash after Zalmi signed Gurbaz because of the fractured relations between the two countries. After Gurbaz himself withdrew from the PSL, other Afghanistan players also decided it was better to avoid potential backlash,” he added.

Relations between the two countries have remained strained since late last year, particularly after Pakistan conducted aerial strikes inside Afghanistan, claiming the action targeted militant hideouts. The situation escalated further when some Afghan cricketers publicly criticised the Pakistan government on social media, prompting strong reactions from users in Pakistan.

Amid this sensitive backdrop, participation in the PSL became a delicate matter for Afghan players. The combination of political tensions and public backlash appears to have influenced their decision to step away from the auction process, casting uncertainty over Afghan representation in the upcoming PSL season.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 8:34 PM IST
Afghanistan Players Withdraw from PSL Auction Amid Political Tensions

QUICK LINKS