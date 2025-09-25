India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Squad: Ajit Agarkar Announces India’s Test Squad for West Indies, Shubman Gill Named Captain and Ravindra Jadeja Vice-Captain!

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Squad: The results of the Test between India and West Indies Test Series 2025 have been announced!

The wait is over, cricket fans! The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, had made the official announcement of the Indian team in the two-match West Indies Test series. It will start on October 2 at Ahmedabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the second Test will start on October 10 through 14 at Delhi.

The most recent series, having won a spectacular match against England in August 2025 at The Oval, will see most of the players of this series carry on the battle against the West Indians. Yet the word went round: Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Kumar Reddy failed this time round – a huge point of discussion among the supporters!

Can the new team lift the winning streak in India? Who is in, who is out, and what are the surprises of the team? Keep your eye on everything that is happening and prepare for some thrilling cricket games!

#WATCH | Indian Men’s cricket team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, announces the squad for Test series against West Indies. Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar… pic.twitter.com/xWUsxIZfHz — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 Squad: India’s Test Squad Announced

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Devdutt Padikkal

Dhruv Jurel

Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain)

Washington Sundar

Jasprit Bumrah

Axar Patel

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Mohd Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Kuldeep Yadav

N Jagadeesan

