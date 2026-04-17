Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Live Streaming AFC Champions League Elite: When and Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match Online And On TV in Malaysia?

Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Live Streaming: Al Ahli Saudi will play Johor Darul Ta’zim in the quarterfinals of the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Elite on Friday, 17th April, 2026. Both teams will be trying to keep their dreams of winning the tournament alive at King Abdullah Sports City. The fight will be very intense because two ambitious teams are fighting for a spot in the semifinals.

Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Preview: Al Ahli Watch

The Saudi giants are coming off a 1-0 win over Al Duhail in their last ACL Elite game. That close win helped them get back on track after a recent dip in form, and now they will try to build on that at the perfect time in the competition. Matthias Jaissle’s men could have a big advantage by playing at home, since they have often shown their strength in front of their own fans.

Al Ahli knows what it’s like to play knockout football because they are the defending champions. They have good players all over the pitch and will want to put on another great show on the continental stage. But they will have to deal with a number of injuries before the game.

Jaissle has fewer options in important areas because Ali Majrashi, Merih Demiral, Zakaria Hawsawi, Ibanez, and Valentin Atangana Edoa are all hurt. Their absence could force changes in tactics, especially in defence and midfield, where the team’s depth may be tested.

Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Preview: Johor Darul Ta’zim Watch

On the other hand, Johor Darul Ta’zim comes in with a lot of confidence after beating Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the round of 16. Even though they didn’t play their best in the away leg, the Malaysian champions did enough over two games to move on to the final eight.

Xisco Muñoz is in charge of Johor, who have been very successful in their home country and will try to do the same in Asia. They are travelling with a fully fit team, which could be very important against a team that is hurt. Their game plan will probably focus on discipline, organization, and quick changes.

Al Ahli are the favourites to win, but Johor Darul Ta’zim has already shown that they are tough in this tournament and should not be taken lightly. If the visitors stay tight and focused in front of goal, they will think they can give the holders a hard time.

Fans can expect an exciting match in Jeddah between Al Ahli’s firepower and Johor’s determination, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Live Streaming AFC Champions League Elite

When will the Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim AFC Champions League Elite Quarter-Final match take place?

The match between Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim in AFC Champions League Elite is scheduled for Friday, 17 April 2026.

When will the Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim AFC Champions League Quarter-Final match take place??

The match will kick off at 10:45 PM MYT in Malaysia on Friday, 17 April 2026.

When will the Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim AFC Champions League Quarter-Final match take place?

The game will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

When will the Al Ahli vs Johor Darul Ta’zim AFC Champions League Quarter-Final match take place??

The match will be broadcast live on the Astro SuperSport channels and live-streamed on AstroGo app and website in Malaysia from 10:45 PM MYT on Friday, 17 April 2026.

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