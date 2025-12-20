Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Andrew Tate confronts Chase DeMoor in a very expected heavyweight clash of Misfits Boxing today, December 20, 2025, at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The fight marks the debut of Tate in the company and how he fights for the first time since 2020; it is the meeting of the controversial influencer and ex-kickboxer with the reigning champ of Misfits, who is also a Netflix star and a former NFL player.

Fight Details

Main card starts at 1 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST) with ring walks for the headline bout expected around 5 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. IST) based on the length of the undercard. The event is named “MF Mania – The Fight Before Christmas” and has a long list of stars, including Netflix reality stars and viral influencers. Weigh-ins happened yesterday, and the final trash talk before the fight was done through mic’d-up sessions.​

Live Stream Guide

Only on Rumble Premium, a $9.99/month subscription that gives you full PPV access. The pre-fight coverage will be streamed for free on Rumble and on YouTube channels like Misfits Boxing. There will be no traditional TV broadcast; you may need VPNs for regional blocks. If DAZN is available, check local Misfits PPV options in Europe or North America.

Fighter Profiles

Tate (37), holder of various kickboxing titles, will be at the speed and power of 6’3″, 230 lbs, and he is dissing DeMoor as “overhyped.” DeMoor (28), 6’7″ and undefeated in Misfits, uses his reach and boxing pedigree, while dismissing Tate as a “has-been.” The press conferences were heated with confrontations that the fighters produced, and thus, hype was created.

Stakes and Hype

A Tate victory will be an attraction for him to enter the influencer boxing scene, while DeMoor will be protecting his belt and legacy. Let’s expect knockouts in this “electric” duel, which will take place live from Dubai.