Home > Sports > Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Andrew Tate faces Chase DeMoor in a highly anticipated Misfits Boxing heavyweight main event on December 20, 2025, in Dubai. The bout marks Tate’s first fight since 2020, while DeMoor defends his Misfits title. The event streams exclusively on Rumble Premium.

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 20, 2025 14:26:09 IST

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Andrew Tate confronts Chase DeMoor in a very expected heavyweight clash of Misfits Boxing today, December 20, 2025, at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The fight marks the debut of Tate in the company and how he fights for the first time since 2020; it is the meeting of the controversial influencer and ex-kickboxer with the reigning champ of Misfits, who is also a Netflix star and a former NFL player.  

Fight Details    

Main card starts at 1 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST) with ring walks for the headline bout expected around 5 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. IST) based on the length of the undercard. The event is named “MF Mania – The Fight Before Christmas” and has a long list of stars, including Netflix reality stars and viral influencers. Weigh-ins happened yesterday, and the final trash talk before the fight was done through mic’d-up sessions.​  

Live Stream Guide    

Only on Rumble Premium, a $9.99/month subscription that gives you full PPV access. The pre-fight coverage will be streamed for free on Rumble and on YouTube channels like Misfits Boxing. There will be no traditional TV broadcast; you may need VPNs for regional blocks. If DAZN is available, check local Misfits PPV options in Europe or North America.  

 

Fighter Profiles    

Tate (37), holder of various kickboxing titles, will be at the speed and power of 6’3″, 230 lbs, and he is dissing DeMoor as “overhyped.” DeMoor (28), 6’7″ and undefeated in Misfits, uses his reach and boxing pedigree, while dismissing Tate as a “has-been.” The press conferences were heated with confrontations that the fighters produced, and thus, hype was created.  

 

Stakes and Hype    

A Tate victory will be an attraction for him to enter the influencer boxing scene, while DeMoor will be protecting his belt and legacy. Let’s expect knockouts in this “electric” duel, which will take place live from Dubai.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andrew Tate fight dateAndrew Tate live streamAndrew Tate vs Chase DeMoorChase DeMoor boxinginfluencer boxing matchMF Mania DubaiMisfits Boxing December 2025Misfits Boxing fightRumble Premium PPV

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor: Fight Date, Start Time and Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS