Home > Sports > Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

This incident suggested that the fight against racism in football is still ongoing and requires immediate attention.

After halftime, a message against discrimination was read to the crowd inside Anfield.
After halftime, a message against discrimination was read to the crowd inside Anfield.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 14:23:10 IST

The premiere of the Premier League, the match between Liverpool and Bournemouth on August 15, 2025 was a tense, emotional showdown on all levels, partly due to the goals. In middle of the plaudits surrounding the death of the late Diogo Jota, during the match at Anfield, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo complained to the referee and stopped play after he allegedly received racial abuse from someone in the crowd.

What actually happened?

Midway through the second half, manager Arne Slot and manager Andoni Iraola, were called to the sideline at about the 28th-29th minute, with the captains. Referee Anthony Taylor at some point halted play. It was announced on an anti discrimination message that was displayed on the stadium in the half time during which the purported perpetrator a 47 year old man was found, expelled out of the stadium and is currently under investigation by the Merseyside Police.

Semenyo answered with 2 goals

In spite of that ugly interruption, Semenyo personified strength. He came back to the pitch calm, and scored two goals in the second half to bring the game to 2-2 temporarily. Liverpool eventual reverse 4-2, with late strike of Federico Chiesa, and an emotional goal of a thousand tears of Salah.

“Huge disgrace”

The responses were uncushioned. Liverpool manager Arne Slot was critical of the abuse describing it as something that should not be happening… at least not at Anfield. The Bournemouth midfielder Andoni Iraola added “It is a huge disgrace.” and Adam Smith, Bournemouth captain, stated: “I can not believe how such an incident can happen in 2025 and praised Semenyo on his strong mentality.”

It was highly condemned by The Premier League, the Liverpool FC, The Football Association and several other soccer institutions. Everyone vowed complete support in continuing the police inquiry and indicated anew its determination to stamp out racism in football.

With a night composed of honour to Diogo Jota, Semenyo offered a dose of misfortune and motivation as an extra touch of emotion. The episode highlights the fact that the fight against discrimination in sport is not won yet, not even in some most sacred temples.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Magical India Tour: Kolkata to Kick Off 4-City Celebration

Tags: AnfieldAnti DiscriminationEnglish premier leagueLiverpool vs Bournemouth

Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

