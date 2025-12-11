LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Arshdeep Wides Record' Trends Online After Pacer Bowls 7 Wides In An Over During IND VS SA 2nd T20, Fans Say, 'Virat Was Right, Dew Hoti Toh…'

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh had a disastrous outing in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur, conceding seven wides in a single over. The chaotic spell against Quinton de Kock left fans stunned and drew sharp criticism from Sunil Gavaskar, becoming a major talking point of the match.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was left furious over the pacer's performance (PHOTO: JIO HOT STAR)

This was the worst display of the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh of India when he set up to bowl the 11th over of the South African innings in the second T20I in Mullanpur.

Arshdeep ended up bowling seven wides in an over. 

Quinton de Kock struck the fast bowler with the first ball of the very first delivery. Under-pressure Arshdeep then proceeded to hit two wide balls as he missed to retain the ball within the tramline outside the off-stump.

Then he rolled a dot ball and de Kock missed a reverse lap.

This was not the end of the struggle on the part of Arshdeep and he bowled five more wides in the over and that was a very big one.

Arshdeep Singh bowled seven wides in the first innings of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Mullanpur, and this left Sunil Gavaskar fuming.

It occurred in the 11th over of the first innings and it also frustrated Hardik Pandya and the skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The game started with India winning the toss and decided to bowl.

In response to Arshdeep bowling in the over, commentator Sunil Gavaskar hurled abuse at the pacer and added that he can not be bowling the same line every time in an over. The camera was then pulled out and captured a losing head coach Gautam Gambhir losing his temper inside the dugout, waving his hands in frustration when the seven wides gave India no chance to chase the match.

Arshdeep Singh gets brutally trolled 



