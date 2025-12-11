‘Arshdeep Wides Record’ Trends Online After Pacer Bowls 7 Wides In An Over During IND VS SA 2nd T20, Fans Say, ‘Virat Was Right, Dew Hoti Toh…’

This was the worst display of the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh of India when he set up to bowl the 11th over of the South African innings in the second T20I in Mullanpur.

Arshdeep ended up bowling seven wides in an over.

Quinton de Kock struck the fast bowler with the first ball of the very first delivery. Under-pressure Arshdeep then proceeded to hit two wide balls as he missed to retain the ball within the tramline outside the off-stump.

Then he rolled a dot ball and de Kock missed a reverse lap.

This was not the end of the struggle on the part of Arshdeep and he bowled five more wides in the over and that was a very big one.

Arshdeep Singh bowled seven wides in the first innings of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Mullanpur, and this left Sunil Gavaskar fuming.

It occurred in the 11th over of the first innings and it also frustrated Hardik Pandya and the skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The game started with India winning the toss and decided to bowl.

In response to Arshdeep bowling in the over, commentator Sunil Gavaskar hurled abuse at the pacer and added that he can not be bowling the same line every time in an over. The camera was then pulled out and captured a losing head coach Gautam Gambhir losing his temper inside the dugout, waving his hands in frustration when the seven wides gave India no chance to chase the match.

Arshdeep Singh gets brutally trolled

Virat Kohli was right. Agar dew hoti ODI mein toh paaji bhi century kar dete#INDvsSA #INDvSA #ArshdeepSingh pic.twitter.com/2seVnLWgBG — Shailesh Kumar (@KumarShail794) December 11, 2025

“Unbelievable moment in cricket! 😳 Arshdeep Singh just created a record no one expected — 7 wides in one over, including 6 back-to-back. Tough day, but hoping he bounces back stronger! 💪🏏 #INDvsSA #ArshdeepSingh“ — Vikas Singh Rajput (@Vikassinghibc) December 11, 2025

Arshdeep Singh Today 0, 0, 0, 2, 6, 0, 4, 0, 6, 1, 0, 1, 6, W, W, 0, W, W, W, W, 1, 2, 1, W, 1, 6, 0, W, W, 1, 6, 0, 1 0s: 9

1s: 7

2s: 2

4s: 1

Wides: 9

😷#INDvSA #ArshdeepSingh — vk18 forever (@alta__738) December 11, 2025







